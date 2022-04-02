ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Dr Disrespect Easter Egg Discovered 11 Years Later

By Cade Onder
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 has a hidden Dr Disrespect Easter egg in it, despite releasing long before the sudden popularity of the controversial live streamer. The 2011 shooter has a sudden resurgence, for some odd reason. Modern Warfare 3 soared to the top of Twitch's charts earlier this year...

comicbook.com

