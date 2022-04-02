Vandygriff presented with CPS Worker of the Year plaque

On Friday morning, Shawn Vandygriff's peers praised her dedication as she was recognized as CPS Worker of the Year by the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards. (Ellysa Harris/Plainview Herald)

Shawn Vandygriff chose to retire last year after spending 28 years working for the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

Her own kids are growing up and she wanted to take some time to enjoy their transition to college.

She retired in April 2021 from her position as regional director of Child Protective Services investigations across the Lubbock region, which includes Plainview and Hale County.

By December, she decided she wasn’t quite ready to let the work go and rejoined her colleagues with the word “assistant” tacked on to the end of her previous title.

It’s important work, she said, noting why she felt the desire to return.

“We have a mission of protecting kids,” she said.

On Friday morning, her peers praised her dedication as she was recognized as CPS Worker of the Year by the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards.

Vandygriff was in Plainview aiding the kick-off of Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month in Plainview surrounded by members from organizations that share in that same mission.

The organization previously attempted to present Vandygriff with her Texas-shaped plaque but she was unavailable so the presentation was saved for Friday.

Prior to her retirement, Vandygriff served the agency in several different capacities for, not just region 1, but region 2, both of which encompass the Texas Panhandle and dip into the South Plains.

Anna Riggler, a member of the Texas Council of Child Welfare Boards, presented Vandygriff with her plaque taking a minute to publicly acknowledge her service. She went above and beyond to keep the council informed, acted as a spokesperson for her organization and for charitable causes and serves on numerous boards.

“That is just a brief highlight,” Riggler said just prior to handing Vandygriff her award.