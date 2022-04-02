ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Right to Try 2.0: family pushes for proposed law after getting medical treatment abroad

fox10phoenix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Ahwatukee family is pushing for a proposed law called...

www.fox10phoenix.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

‘More people, nurses and doctors, were coming into his room.’ How a father became an advocate for his gravely ill baby.

In January 2019, Anthony David and his wife celebrated the birth of Alex, their second child. Within 36 hours, Alex’s situation turned serious. David, a Washington, D.C.-based financial adviser, noticed that Alex’s oxygen saturation level was dropping. And it kept dropping. “More people, nurses and doctors, were coming...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Massachusetts woman claims she was impregnated with wrong embryo during $12,000 IVF treatment in lawsuit against SAME fertility specialist who mistakenly switched two different families' embryos more than 20 years ago

A Massachusetts couple seeking to get pregnant discovered the woman was carrying a stranger's embryo and is suing their fertility clinic and its staff, including a specialist who was responsible for a similar mix-up in the 1990s. The woman, known only as Jane Doe, became pregnant in July 2021 after...
ACCIDENTS
AZFamily

Ahwatukee family with rare gene disease highlights need for expanding ‘Right to Try’

AHWATUKEE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An Ahwatukee family is pushing for a new bill to pass after going through a traumatic family experience where one of their young daughters will live, but the other will likely die. It’s due to a rare disease that’s sent them across the world for treatment, but if this bill passes, it could benefit many other people dealing with diseases like cancer.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Treatment#Health Care
Daily Mail

Cruel pair are jailed for total of 14 years after making two young boys stand in stress positions for hours and denying them food in four-year campaign of abuse

A cruel man and woman have been jailed for a total of 14 years after they made two young boys stand for hours in 'stress positions' and denied them both food. Darren Paisley, 39, and Serena Sibson-Bartram, 34, were arrested after one of the boy's schools raised concerns for their welfare in May 2018.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The US Sun

My husband’s family excluded me from their meal so I took drastic action – he was fuming but I think it’s fair enough

GETTING along with in-laws is something that most people strive to do. Well, one woman at her wits' end chose chaos when she decided to crash her in-laws' dinner. The 32-year-old woman who goes by the online alias RestaurantCrasher took to the internet to question if she was in the wrong for a night that turned sour for everyone involved.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
People

D.C. Police Find 5 Fetuses in Home of Anti-Abortion Activist After Receiving Tip She Had 'Bio-Hazard Material'

The frozen remains of five aborted fetuses were found this week inside the Washington, D.C. apartment of an anti-abortion activist. At this point, D.C.'s Metropolitan Police Department has yet to file any criminal charges connected to the grim discovery made Wednesday. However, medical examiners confirmed Thursday the remains recovered from 28-year-old Lauren Handy's home were, in fact, fetuses.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

Arizona sisters who died by assisted suicide in Switzerland were ‘tired of life’

Sisters Lila Ammouri and Susan Frazier decided to end their lives at a Swiss assisted dying clinic after becoming “tired of life”, according to an advocate who was advising them.Dr Ammouri, a palliative care doctor aged 54, and Ms Frazier, 49, had been suffering from medical “frustrations” such as chronic insomnia, vertigo and back pain, Exit International director Philip Nitschke told The Independent.The sisters had intended to travel from their home in Arizona to Switzerland in early 2021, but the trip was delayed due to the Covid pandemic, he said.They first contacted Exit, a non-profit assisted dying support group, in...
HEALTH
Miami Herald

Baby dies after he’s left unsupervised in car seat at child care, Missouri police say

A child care provider in southwest Missouri left nine children under the age of 3 unsupervised, and when she returned, police say an 8-month-old baby wasn’t breathing. The infant had been left alone in a car seat by 47-year-old day care provider Deborah Lundstrom, according to a news release from the Springfield Police Department. It’s unclear where the car seat was left.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
Sharee B.

Family Charged $489,000 for Life Flight with Medical Care

A North Carolina couple is left reeling after they received an astronomical bill for a life flight to Colorado when the husband fell ill. Sean Deines was visiting family with his wife Rebekah when he suddenly had to be transported via air ambulance one fall afternoon due to the severity of his condition.
Upworthy

UK’s most premature twins, given 0% chance of survival, go home after 5 months

Jade and Steve Crane had been together for 14 years and they had always wanted to be parents. Being unable to get pregnant naturally, they tried IVF for 11 years. After many heartbreaks, the couple was finally expecting twins, but at only 22 weeks and five days the babies were born so prematurally the parents were told they wouldn't survive and couldn't even be classed as "legally viable." They were dubbed "the U.K.'s most premature twins." Now, five months after their birth, little Harley and Harry Crane, who were conceived via IVF, are heading home with their parents in what's being called a miracle. They were given a zero chance of survival, reported Good News Network.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy