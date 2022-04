WILDWOOD, Fla. — A New York mobster who killed three people and attempted to kill two others has escaped from federal custody. The Bureau of Prisons website says Dominic Taddeo escaped on March 28. The 64-year-old had been imprisoned at a medium-security lockup in Florida before being transferred to a residential halfway house in February in Wildwood, Florida.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO