Teen Charged for Murder of Lompoc Man

Santa Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that murder charges have been filed against 18-year-old Jorge Solis Tafoya, Jr. Specifically, Mr. Tafoya is charged with one felony count of Murder, in violation of Penal Code...
A man who allegedly murdered and mutilated a woman over an unrequited romantic interest was declared competent to stand trial. Daniel Gunnarsson, 21, received treatment at a state hospital, according to KGET. He was declared incompetent for trial in August for allegedly killing Kathryn “Katie” Pham, 21. Public defender Pam...
POLICE are hunting a "magician" accused of using sleight of hand tricks to steal thousands from Walmart cashiers. The still-at-large suspect allegedly stole a total of $2,700 over two incidents using a trick called ‘quick-changing.’. Police in Seguin, a town of around 30,000 people near San Antonio, said on...
An American mother of four was killed and her younger sister was wounded during a mass shooting in Mexico Sunday night, her family told CBS Chicago. The woman, 36-year-old Melissa Silva, and her sister had traveled to Mexico to visit family, when gunmen burst into a gathering, killing 20 people. Her sister was shot - but survived.
2 Bay Area Men Shocked, Relieved After Man They Met on Vacation Is Arrested for Murder. Two California men are both shocked and relieved after a young man they met while on vacation in Honolulu was arrested in a brutal murder. Ronald Wu and Mohammad Daudie’s recent vacation in Hawaii...
Police brutality has cost the state of Georgia nearly $5 million—all because a cop couldn't put his fragile blue ego aside and understand that a short car chase doesn't warrant the execution of a Black man.
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner.
They are:
Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman.
Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman.
Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man.
Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman.
Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man.
De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man.
All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say.
Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said.
The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in...
A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
Fresno-Visalia, CA - A man hunt is underway in Merced, California, just 50 miles north of Fresno. A child was found dead and now police are asking for help to find the wanted murder suspect. Stuffed animals and bright balloons, something any young girl would be happy to see. But...
NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
About 28 years ago, a woman was found stabbed to death inside her apartment in Hot Springs, California. The case eventually went cold — until last month. The Riverside County Regional Cold Case Team arrested Sharron Eugene Gadlin, 48, from Gardena, on March 4 in the 1994 killling of Cheri Huss, according to the Riverside County District Attorney.
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old earlier this week. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit charged Jamal Derrece Stephenson, 36, of Greenville, with Felony Hit and Run and Driving While License Revoked in connection with the death of Jaquile Ray […]
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A 33-year-old woman from southern Greece has been charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter, and the deaths of her two other daughters in the past three years are being reviewed in a case that has drawn national attention. Flanked by riot police and...
A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
