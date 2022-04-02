ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Teen Charged for Murder of Lompoc Man

Santa Barbara Edhat
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSanta Barbara County District Attorney Joyce E. Dudley announced today that murder charges have been filed against 18-year-old Jorge Solis Tafoya, Jr. Specifically, Mr. Tafoya is charged with one felony count of Murder, in violation of Penal Code...

www.edhat.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lompoc, CA
City
Santa Barbara, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Lompoc, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#H Street#Department 9#Lompoc Police Department
CBS Sacramento

Homeless Woman Who Slept Near Scene Among 6 People Killed In Downtown Sacramento Mass Shooting

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — All six people killed in a mass shooting in downtown Sacramento early Sunday morning have now been identified by the Sacramento County coroner. They are: Johntaya Alexander, a 21-year-old Elk Grove woman. Melinda Davis, a 57-year-old woman. Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, a 32-year-old Salinas man. Yamile Martinez-Andrade, a 21-year-old Selma woman. Sergio Harris, a 38-year-old North Highlands man. De’vazia Turner, a 29-year-old Carmichael man. All six victims were pronounced dead at the scene, Sacramento police say. Davis was a homeless woman who was known to sleep on the sidewalk near the scene of the shooting, Councilmember Katie Valenzuela said. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. after bars in...
SACRAMENTO, CA
BBC

Eleanor Easey death: Father guilty of killing 14-week-old daughter

A father claimed a catastrophic brain injury that killed his baby daughter was caused by slamming the brakes on his car, police said. Christopher Easey, of Terrington St Clement, Norfolk, denied murdering 14-week-old Eleanor in December 2019. A jury at Norwich Crown Court found him guilty of manslaughter and neglect.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS New York

Victim identified in deadly shooting at L.I. parking garage

NEW HYDE PARK, N.Y. -- The victim of a deadly shooting in a parking garage of a New Hyde Park medical building has been identified.Nassau County police say 33-year-old Amelia LaGuerre, of Saint Albans, was shot at least five times while she took a break at work.Northwell co-workers tried to save her life.Police say the shooting appears to be targeted and that she was seen earlier in the day arguing with someone.Her mother, Emily LaGuerre Bennett, told CBS2 LaGuerre was a mother of a 6-year-old."I know she was having issues with an ex-boyfriend ... I'm heartbroken," she said.Police say there were no orders of protection in the case.No arrests have been made.Northwell sent a letter to staff saying the heartbreaking loss was an apparent domestic incident.
NEW HYDE PARK, NY
The Independent

Child's body found in Merced during search for missing girl

A child's body was found inside a home in central California during a search for a missing 8-year-old girl, authorities said.Investigators discovered the body Friday while serving a search warrant at a home in Merced, the city's police department said in a statement. They were acting on a tip from police in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Hayward, which received a missing person report on Tuesday from relatives of Sophia Mason.The family members said they had not had contact with Sophia since December, and that she was known to stay at different locations between Hayward and Southern...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNCT

Greenville man charged in hit-and-run death of teen

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police have arrested a suspect in a hit-and-run crash that killed a 13-year-old earlier this week. Investigators with the Greenville Police Department’s Traffic Safety Unit charged Jamal Derrece Stephenson, 36, of Greenville, with Felony Hit and Run and Driving While License Revoked in connection with the death of Jaquile Ray […]
GREENVILLE, NC
The Independent

Dashcam video shows man pull gun on Uber driver Christi Spicuzza before murder as suspect appears in court

A court has been shown dash camera footage capturing the moments before Uber driver Christi Spicuzza was allegedly killed by passenger Calvin Crew, who appeared in court in Pittsburgh for the first time on Wednesday.Prosecutors played a 20-minute long clip from 10 February, captured by a camera on Spicuzza’s dashboard, which they say shows Mr Crew, dressed in a hood and face mask, ride along in silence before putting a gun to the driver’s head.“Stop it man” and “why are you doing this?” Ms Spicuzza can be heard asking, before pleading, “I have four kids, what are you doing?”“I...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy