Student loans 2022 – Debt wiped for thousands, find out exact number of payments you need to make & how to benefit

STUDENT loan debt could soon be wiped for thousands of people across the country - here's how to reap the benefits.

According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 100,000 student loan borrowers will get debt forgiveness following new policy changes.

A forgiveness program signed into law about 15 years ago allows nonprofit and government employees to have federal student loans nixed after 120 payments or 10 years, CNBC reports.

New rules under the Biden administration call for public service loan forgiveness to end on October 31.

Higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz suggests consolidating a Federal Family Education Loan (FFEL) or a Federal Perkins Loan, as well as proving your work is considered a public service.

StudentAid.gov is the US Department of Education’s database for all federal student aid information, and you can find your student loan amounts and balances, current loan status, and more there before the payment pause ends.

Thousands to have student loans forgiven

The Education Department announced on March 9 that 100,000 students would be eligible for a total of $6.2billion worth of student debt cancellation.

The move applies to public service workers.

Under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program, eligible borrowers could see their loans disappear after making 10 consecutive years of monthly payments.

While the program was first implemented in 2007, it was expanded under President Joe Biden’s administration in the fall – allowing more to qualify who didn’t before.

Massive number of borrowers

When it comes to adults with student loan debt, 93 percent report borrowing to pay for their own education, according to the Education Data Initiative.

Meanwhile, 81 percent report borrowing to pay for a child’s or grandchild’s education.

Education Department update

“The Department will continue communicating directly with borrowers about federal student loan repayment by providing clear and timely updates,” an Education Department spokesperson told Politico in early March.

“The Department’s Federal Student Aid office will also continue communicating regularly with servicers about the type and cadence of servicer outreach to borrowers.”

Student loan payments may not resume

In early March, Department of Education officials told the companies that service federal student loans not to send notices to borrowers that their payments are set to resume in May, Politico reported.

Although that guidance didn’t mention a further extension of the payment pause, it’s a possible sign that the administration is considering making such a move.

10k vs 50k

President Biden previously signaled he is willing to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, according to The Hill.

But prominent Democratic lawmakers are urging him to forgive up to $50,000.

Should you request a refund, continued

Or, if you’ve been forced to dip into your savings during the Covid-19 pandemic, refunding some payments can help you rebuild your emergency fund, although it won’t provide an immediate cash infusion since the refund will take about a month to hit your bank account.

If you feel financially secure, however, not requesting a refund might make the most sense for you.

Because student loans aren’t accruing interest, any payments you have made during the freeze have been more impactful, since no new interest means that your payments go directly toward the loan principal once you’ve paid off the interest that accrued before March 2020.

In the long run, this means you may be able to pay off your loans faster and pay less moving forward.

Should you request a refund?

If you’re one of millions of borrowers who made a student loan payment since March 13, 2020, you’re eligible to get your money back from your loan servicer.

However, just because you can get your money back for past student loan payments doesn’t mean you should.

If your financial situation has changed for the worse since you made those payments, there is a limited-time opportunity to reclaim your money and put it to use elsewhere.

Student loan payments are still frozen through May 1, and President Joe Biden is facing some political pressure to extend the pause again.

Requesting refunds on past payments can help you cover short-term expenses, pressing bills, or payments on high-interest debts.

Four solutions to fix student loans

Senator Patty Murray offered up four solutions to “fix our student loan system” in a statement on March 16. They are:

Placing borrowers who were in default before the student loan payment pause back into good standing and making sure their negative credit histories are cleared

Making income-driven repayment, or IDR, “more generous and easier to access” by finalizing a plan “available to all borrowers” with a “seamless enrollment process” that “caps monthly payments at no more than 10 percent of discretionary income”

Extending the deadline for the temporary PSLF waiver to make sure public servants get the debt forgiveness they were promised and finalizing a plan “to make it easier for payments to qualify and close donut holes”

Providing immediate relief by forgiving some debt for all borrowers and “prioritizing those struggling the most, including borrowers of color, borrowers with low incomes, borrowers who have been trapped in repayment for over 20 years, and borrowers who left college with no credential”

Murray wants payments paused to 2023

Senator Patty Murray, Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, said in a statement on March 16 that she would like to see the student loan payment pause continued until at least next year.

“Until we fix our student loan system, the student loan payment pause must continue to provide borrowers much-needed relief,” she said in the statement.

“That’s why I’m pleased to see signs the Biden Administration is considering extending the student loan payment pause, and why I am calling on them to do so until at least 2023.”

‘It is ruining lives’

“When I talk to student loan borrowers in Washington state, one thing is painfully clear: the student loan system is broken,” Chair of the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee Patty Murray said in a statement on March 16.

“It is ruining lives and holding people back.”

“Borrowers are struggling with rising costs, struggling to get their feet back under them after public health and economic crises, and struggling with a broken student loan system — and all this is felt especially hard by borrowers of color,” Senator Murray added.

Chair of education committee urges extension

Senator Patty Murray, the chair of the Senate education committee, urged an extension on the student loan payment pause until 2023 to give President Biden time to “permanently fix” the student loan industry, including broken loan-forgiveness programs, Insider reported.

“Everything we are asking to be done can be done at an administrative level,” Murray told reporters in March.

“That is the quickest way to get this moving. And we are encouraging them, asking them, begging them to please do that.”

No student loan forgiveness in budget

Although President Joe Biden proposed some assistance for student loan borrowers in his recent budget address, he did not bring up full forgiveness of the loans, according to Insider.

President Biden instead proposed a “historic” doubling of the maximum Pell Grant award, as well as increasing funding for historically Black colleges and universities as well as minority-serving institutions by $752 million.

He also called for giving the Federal Student Aid office $2.7 billion in funding to “provide better support to student-loan borrowers,” but did not outright call for student debt forgiveness.

Getting refunds on student loan repayments, part three

When requesting a student loan payment refund, be specific about which payments you want refunds for and ask for a timeline on when you can expect to receive the payment.

These types of refunds are available on federal student loans; private borrowers should reach out to their lenders for relief options instead.

How much you can get as a refund depends on the size of your repayments.

“Currently, there is no deadline for when a borrower can request a refund for federal student loan payments made during the payment pause, which began on March 13, 2020,” a US Department of Education spokesperson said in an email to The Sun.

“The U.S. Department of Education’s Office of Federal Student Aid (FSA) encourages borrowers to request refunds through their loan servicer as soon as possible. If a deadline is instituted, FSA will communicate that information to student loan borrowers.”

Getting refunds on student loan repayments, continued

The process for requesting a refund is fairly straightforward.

First, make a list of any payments you’ve made since the freeze began, how much you paid, and the date each was processed.

You’ll need to request a refund from your loan servicers, not the Department of Education, so be sure to track payments made to different lenders separately.

You can confirm your loan servicer(s) by logging in to your Federal Student Aid account and choosing “My Loan Servicers” from the account dashboard.

Most student loan servicers ask that you call them to request a refund, but you can also check the Covid-19 page on your servicer’s website for more specific information on the process.

Households can get refunds on student loan repayments

Past students who’ve made student loan repayments in the past couple of years can get a refund.

Student loan payments and interest accruals have been paused for more than two years and will remain frozen until at least May 1, 2022.

If you’re one of the millions of borrowers who did make a student loan payment since March 13, 2020, you’re eligible to get your money back from your loan servicer.

Rep Jayapal: 'Cancel student debt'

On March 29, Representative Pramila Jayapal called for student loan debt to be canceled entirely.

"Restarting student loan payments will dramatically increase delinquencies, causing unnecessary financial catastrophe for many Americans," she wrote on Twitter.

"It doesn’t have to be this way, @POTUS. Cancel student debt now."

Payments may be paused again

White House chief of staff Ron Klain said early in March that the Biden administration may again pause student loan payments, which are currently scheduled to resume on May 1.

"The president is going to look at what we should do on student debt before the pause expires, or he'll extend the pause," Klain said on “Pod Save America.”

When does the student loan deferment end?

On December 22, the Biden administration announced that student loan repayment would be paused for another 90 days - until May 1, 2022.

That pause has not yet been extended.

Letter reveals strong support for pause

The letter, signed by hundreds of organizations, revealed very strong support from the public when it comes to continuing the pause.

"Recent polling from the Student Borrower Protection Center and Data for Progress reveals (sic) that 69 percent of likely voters support your continued pause on student loan payments, including majorities of Democrats, Republicans, and Independents," it read.

"Among respondents with student debt, 65 percent expect to make 'major changes to saving or spending' if payments resume," it continued.

Nearly 4-in-10 borrowers are 'not confident at all' in their ability to manage a student loan payment, while just 1-in-5 borrowers are 'very confident.'"

"These results underscore the need for your administration to delay the planned restart of federal student loan payments," the letter urged Biden.

Groups call on Biden to extend pause, continued

“In fewer than 60 days, tens of millions of student loan borrowers are slated to be thrown back into repayment on federal student loans they are ill-equipped to pay as the economy experiences the highest level of inflation in nearly four decades,” the letter from early March read.

“We, the undersigned 210 organizations, write to urge you to put a stop this crisis in the making before it begins and extend the current pause on student loan payments,” it continued.

Groups call on Biden to extend pause

Over 200 advocacy organizations and unions are urging President Biden to pause student loan repayments again, The Hill reported on March 7.

The 210 groups, led by the Student Borrower Protection Center, wrote in a letter that payments shouldn't start up again until President Biden delivers on promises he made to student loan borrowers “to fix the broken student loan system and cancel a substantial amount of federal student debt.”

Default collection pause

The Education Department recently announced that it will extend the pause on certain default collections efforts through the Treasury Offset Program for six months after May 1.

This means student loan borrowers in default won’t be subjected to collection for another six months.

Will Biden extend the deferment?

The Biden administration has not publicly stated any clear intention to fully extend the student loan pause beyond May 1.

That means payments are currently set to resume the next day.

A 'smoother transition'

In August 2021, the Biden Administration announced its first student loan extension and noted loans would be paused until January 31, 2022.

At the time, President Biden: "This will give the Department of Education and borrowers more time and more certainty as they prepare to restart student loan payments."

"It will also ensure a smoother transition that minimizes loan defaults and delinquencies that hurt families and undermine our economic recovery.”

But then, on December 22, the administration announced that student loan repayment would be paused for another 90 days - until May 1, 2022.

Student loan debt forgiveness and the election

A new poll found that student loan relief might help voter turnout in November's midterm elections, Business Insider reported.

Data for Progress, working with Rise — a higher education advocacy group — did a survey obtained exclusively by Insider of 2,066 likely voters in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin, which all flipped from former President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

Respondents were asked how likely they would be to vote in the general election this year if Biden implements policy measures related to student debt, and the survey found that 45 percent of them "would be somewhat or much more likely to vote if Biden cancels $10,000 in student debt for every federal borrower," Business Insider reported.