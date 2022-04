Arthur Wright Kelly, Jr., 93, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, passed away on March 20, 2022 . He was born in Newport, RI, son of the late Arthur W. Kelly, Sr. and Mildred Barrett Bacheller. Growing up at the Point, he was an acolyte at St. John’s Episcopal Church and a member of the boy’s choir. He became a life-long member of the Masons through the Tyrian-Ashler-Acacia Lodge when he was stationed in Gloucester, Massachusetts.

