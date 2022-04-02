ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

High Gas Prices Bad News For Democrats With Elections Ahead

By Ed Dean
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C73Ww_0ex90SQj00

New polls show most Americans blame President Joe Biden for the large increases in gas prices– and voters could out their frustration on Democrats in November.

A poll from Fox News shows 67 percent of voters blame Biden for the high cost of gas and 53 percent think his policies are hurting the economy.

With gas and food prices remaining high, voters are telling pollsters they plan to support Republicans more than Democrats in this year’s elections.

A Wall Street Journal poll shows 47 percent of voters think the GOP is better able to handle than inflation while 30 percent think the Democrats can manage it better.

In a new Emerson College poll, more voters–45 percent–think the Republicans would handle the economy better while 37 percent think the Democrats would.

Biden is losing support among independents with only 28 percent of them backing the president in the Emerson College poll. They aso lean for the GOP–42 percent to 28 percent–over the Democrats in congressional races.

The poll also shows inflation is still the top concern for voters. Two thirds of those surveyed–67 percent–say they had to spend less to afford necessities. More than half of those surveyed– 56 percent–say they don’t think inflation is under control.

With inflation and gas prices as top issues for voters, political strategist are also pointing to other concerns fro Democrats. Jon Miller, the managing director of advocacy for Majority Strategies, said voters are also concerned about other kitchen table issues.

“Crime and the other big issues this year, education,” said Miller.

Comments / 0

Related
Victorville Daily Press

I'm a Democrat who infiltrated the Republicans. Why? Because we need 2 healthy parties.

With the threat of authoritarianism looming and a hostile faction threatening a democratic nation, it is incumbent upon us to support and coordinate with the insurgency. I’m not talking about Ukraine. I am describing Democrats supporting Republican refugees within the insurgency of the GOP, people who belonged to the party of Reagan and now find themselves impressed into the party of Trump.
POLITICS
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Senate Republicans might help Democrats keep the majority

At times, Republicans sure act as though they don’t really want the Senate majority. They haven’t revealed a coherent plan to recruit candidates who can win or to persuade Americans to trust them with power. Opinions to start the day, in your inbox. Sign up. As the Associated...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Nancy Pelosi says she fears for 'our DEMOCRACY' if Republicans win the House and insists her party will PICK UP seats - despite trailing in the polls and facing a GOP bloodbath in November

Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that she feared for the future of American democracy if Republicans took control of the House in the midterms but claimed that Democrats would pick up seats in November's elections. Poll after poll has suggested that her party is in for a humiliating result,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jon Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Gas Prices#Fox News#Republicans#Americans#Wall Street Journal#Gop#Emerson College
WOWK

Pelosi pushes to show united Democrats ahead of midterms

NEW YORK (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi teamed up with one of the emerging progressives in Congress on Monday for a town hall in New York, showing a united Democratic front months ahead of the midterm elections. Pelosi appeared with freshman Rep. Jamaal Bowman, a rising progressive in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Fox News

Top 10 reasons Democrats will lose power in November

Democrats are doing everything possible to signal to the American people they aren't prepared to retain control of the House, the Senate and the White House. Almost every Republican I interact with is shocked how tone-deaf the Democrats have been in the face of disastrous polling. The 2022 midterms will be a choice election. Democrats continue to make the choice easier.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
lootpress.com

Senator Capito will not vote to confirm Judge Jackson to Supreme Court

WASHINGTON, DC (LOOTPRESS) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) today issued the below statement regarding the upcoming vote on Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to serve as an associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:. “As I have said from the beginning, I take my constitutional duty...
CONGRESS & COURTS
News Channel Nebraska

House Republicans look to policy over personalities to win back the majority

GOP Sen. Rick Scott of Florida faced intense backlash from Democrats and members of his own party for proposing a legislative agenda. House Republicans, however, aren't worried about opening themselves up to potential attacks as they prepare to unveil an official policy platform. "The difference between us and Rick Scott:...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy