High Gas Prices Bad News For Democrats With Elections Ahead

New polls show most Americans blame President Joe Biden for the large increases in gas prices– and voters could out their frustration on Democrats in November.

A poll from Fox News shows 67 percent of voters blame Biden for the high cost of gas and 53 percent think his policies are hurting the economy.

With gas and food prices remaining high, voters are telling pollsters they plan to support Republicans more than Democrats in this year’s elections.

A Wall Street Journal poll shows 47 percent of voters think the GOP is better able to handle than inflation while 30 percent think the Democrats can manage it better.

In a new Emerson College poll, more voters–45 percent–think the Republicans would handle the economy better while 37 percent think the Democrats would.

Biden is losing support among independents with only 28 percent of them backing the president in the Emerson College poll. They aso lean for the GOP–42 percent to 28 percent–over the Democrats in congressional races.

The poll also shows inflation is still the top concern for voters. Two thirds of those surveyed–67 percent–say they had to spend less to afford necessities. More than half of those surveyed– 56 percent–say they don’t think inflation is under control.

With inflation and gas prices as top issues for voters, political strategist are also pointing to other concerns fro Democrats. Jon Miller, the managing director of advocacy for Majority Strategies, said voters are also concerned about other kitchen table issues.

“Crime and the other big issues this year, education,” said Miller.