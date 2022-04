(CBS4) – Another Colorado family and community is mourning the loss of a teenager reportedly at the hands of fentanyl. A 17-year-old boy’s body in Highlands Ranch was found in his home last week. Another teenager, a 16-year-old girl, died in Lakewood less than a week prior. Fentanyl is believed to be the cause. (credit: CBS) In 2021, the DEA’s Denver division alone took roughly 1.1 million counterfeit pills off the streets. We are less than halfway through 2022, and he says they have already reached 900,000. Brian Besser, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration Denver Field Division, recently sat down with...

