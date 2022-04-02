ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PERSONAL ESSAY: Recontextualizing Didion

By Zack Hauptman
Yale Daily News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy copy of “Slouching Towards Bethlehem” is the size of my palm. On the front cover is an illustration of Joan Didion: black and white with splotches of purple and red. Her lips are dark, her eyebrows bushy and thick. Although she’s staring right at me, I can’t make out what...

Yale Daily News

POEM: Assimilant

Like a star, stealthy and mute. tropical depression setting in from the east. My grandmother has A/C but keeps the apartment warm,. slouches on the couch until she stares at the ceiling. She handles the heat, a Californian three generations in,. and begins to tell me history. In San Francisco.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yale Daily News

Anne Wyllie details SalivaDirect innovation at Tsai CITY

It is tough to imagine the 2020 NBA bubble being such a success without research done by Anne Wyllie, an associate research scientist at the Yale School of Public Health. The Lakers may not have won a historic championship and LeBron James might never have received his fourth ring. Wyllie...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

“Don’t Worry, It’s Okay”

Three weeks ago, four friends who had never hung out as a group decided to be reckless. Jaime, Aaron, Gamze and Mahesh—the YDN X WYBC “NoLa Squad” — googled “flights to New Orleans” and booked the cheapest ones possible. All respectable hotels and Airbnbs being taken, a somewhat sketchy hostel was found on Yelp. A dozen days later, they packed their 18 x 14 inch “personal items” and landed in Louisiana. In two days, the friends managed to meet a broken typewriter poet from Hawaii, bond with a set of student actors from Northwestern and see alligators from the back of a twenty-dollar U-Haul. By the time they arrived back at Louis Armstrong Airport, the crew felt vindicated. So much for parental warnings about “rashness.” If they had been scared of random hostels or forty-minute layovers, the friends would still be shivering in New Haven. The willingness to improvise and take risks had consistently paid off.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Salon

11 surprising facts about Thomas Edison

This story originally appeared on Mental Floss. Want to make a movie? You'll need quality light fixtures, sound recording equipment, and a good motion picture camera. Thomas Alva Edison helped develop all three technologies. He was born in Milan, Ohio, on February 11, 1847, and had amassed 1093 patents by the time of his death in 1931. Here are 11 things you should know about the prolific inventor, manufacturer, and businessman.
ENTERTAINMENT

