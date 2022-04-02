ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio County, WV

Mendoza sentenced to 40 years for Ohio County murder

By WTOV Staff
WTOV 9
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. — A man charged with second-degree murder from an incident...

wtov9.com

