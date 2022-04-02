Mendoza sentenced to 40 years for Ohio County murder

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A former co-owner of a funeral home accused of hiding cameras in a bathroom to photograph and videotape partially nude women and girls plead guilty Wednesday morning, according to got the Lawrence County Prosecutor:. Richard L. Slack, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, is named in a...
A former West Virginia police officer has been sentenced to nine years in federal prison for violating the civil rights of a person under arrest by using excessive force. Everett Maynard was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Charleston. Maynard was a police officer with the Logan Police Department at the time of the assault. […]
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 35-year-old Salem man accused of failing to call 911 after finding a woman who had overdosed is headed for trial next week on a felony failure to render aid charge. If convicted, Tyler Keith Foley could face a prison term of 1-5 years.
A West Virginia man is being charged with malicious assault after allegedly stabbing a woman in Randolph County. According to WBOY, the Randolph County detachment of the West Virginia State Police was dispatched to a domestic disturbance call involving a woman and 25 year old Dale Pitzer. Troopers were told that the victim, being chased […]
TACOMA, Wash. — Gary Hartman, the now 70-year-old who was arrested and convicted in a 1986 Tacoma cold case thanks to DNA technology, was sentenced to more than 26 years in prison on Tuesday. Hartman was caught and charged more than 30 years after he raped and murdered 12-year-old...
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) An Ohio man running from Belmont County Sheriff’s Officers on foot after a traffic stop started removing his clothes while on the run, last seen with only a t-shirt and underwear. According to a press release, the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a possible domestic violence situation in Morristown […]
An arrest has been made in the decades-old murder of 17-year-old Shamar William Washington, whose frozen remains were found dumped in rural Pennsylvania by a group of hunters in 2001. Online court records confirm that Brian Quinn, 44, has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with Washington's death in...
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) A Parkersburg man is being charged with murder after allegedly assaulting another man, leading to his death over the weekend according to Parkersburg Police Department reports newsandsentinel. Derek Burton Taylor, 38, was arraigned on the murder charge of Cory Friend, 30, on Wednesday in Wood County Magistrate Court. Taylor admitted to hitting […]
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has until March 15 to make a decision on the controversial permitless concealed carry bill. He can either sign it, veto it or allow it to go into law without his signature. If it passes, Ohioans will be allowed to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. […]
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A missing Ohio woman was found dead after a cleaning worker found her body wrapped in a blanket while moving a pile of clothes in an apartment. The body of Audreona Barnes was discovered Thursday on a Cleveland apartment balcony, according to the Cuyahoga County...
An Ohio man is under arrest after the body of a woman who disappeared last summer was found on a balcony in suburban Cleveland. Authorities arrested Bennie Washington, 39, for the murder of his girlfriend, Audreona Barnes Saturday, according to Cleveland.com. Police say a housecleaner found Barnes’ body at Washington’s former Warrensville Heights apartment on Thursday, following Washington’s March 11 eviction.
RAVENSWOOD, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing charges for allegedly strangling a juvenile female. According to the Ravenswood Police Department, authorities from the RPD and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an unconscious female on Utah Lane. RPD officers say the they found the juvenile female with apparent scratches and […]
KENOVA, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after leaving the scene of an accident on Sunday night. West Virginia State Police say that troopers responded to a vehicle that left the scene of a crash at the Rt. 52/75 intersection in Kenova at around 9 p.m. They say that Terry Gene Sanders III ran a […]
An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Maryland man plead guilty Friday to the 2019 murder of a Cleveland man on Wheeling Island. Danny Ivan Mendoza pled guilty Friday afternoon to second-degree murder for the August 19, 2019 murder of Joseph Edward Harrison, according to Ohio County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor Shawn Turak. The victim, Harrison, […]
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with allegedly killing his sister, who was found dead late last week. Joel Ayala Jr., 20, stands accused of one count of criminal homicide for allegedly shooting and killing his sister, 22-year-old Linnette Ayala, during the late evening hours of Thursday, March 10, 2022. He allegedly admitted to the crime during the early morning hours of Friday, March 11, 2022.
