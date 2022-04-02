HS BASEBALL: OHS pitchers come up clutch against MHS

Midland High's Pierce Mackey safely dives back to first as Odessa High's Wiki DeLeon reaches for the pickoff throw 04/01/2022 at Zachery Field. Tim Fischer/Reporter-Telegram (Tim Fischer/Midland Reporter-Telegram)

Odessa High’s pitchers made important outs on Friday when Midland High threatened to score runs.

The Bulldogs went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position during Friday’s finale of a three-game District 2-6A series at Zachery Field.

Zorian Del Real and Isaac Rodriguez combined on a six-hitter to lead the Bronchos to a 6-1 victory over MHS, which completed a three-game sweep.

The district game was not too big for Del Real, a sophomore who held the Bulldogs (7-18, 1-9) to only one run on six hits and no walks over five-plus innings. Del Real was victorious after striking out six.

Rodriguez entered the game in relief and got the last six outs for the save. Rodriguez struck out the side in the seventh.

“That was probably the best that Zorian has pitched all year,” OHS head coach Joshua Hulin said. “Of course, he’s pitched well, but he was really good today. He threw ton of strikes. He had command of all of his pitches. I’m proud of Zorian. Isaac came in. Isaac has been on the mound for us in our last four wins in district, closing it out. He’s been doing what he’s been doing. I’m proud of the guys.”

Trailing 4-1, the Bulldogs’ best chance came in the sixth inning, as Gavin Pinkerton singled and Jacob Urias doubled to lead off the frame.

Rodriguez entered the game to put out the fire.

Rodriguez got Landry Walls to ground out, which plated Pinkerton for MHS’ only run of the game.

Rodriguez followed with a strikeout and induced a pop out, stranding a runner on third.

“All I had to do is throw strikes, let them hit the ball,” Rodriguez said. “We have great defense behind me. If I strike them out, then I strike them out.”

Following Rodriguez’s fine inning of relief, OHS (13-10, 5-6) added two runs in the seventh.

Rodriguez laid down a squeeze to score Joeluis Charles, and Tristian Ramos followed with an RBI double deep to right.

The Bulldogs had their opportunities but couldn’t get the timely hit all game.

In the second, Pierce Mackey and John Langehenning put pressure on OHS with singles but Del Real escaped the jam by inducing two fly outs.

“That’s competing with strikes right there, that’s all you have to do,” Rodriguez said of both pitchers getting outs with runners in scoring position. “Don’t get behind in the count and throw a lot of strikes.”

MHS got a respectable start from sophomore Michael Lujan, who limited the Bronchos to two runs on three hits and one walk over four innings. Lujan struck out four.

“Midland High does have a good baseball team and they keep fighting and they made us earn it,” Hulin said. “I’m proud of our guys because we beat a good team.”

The Bulldogs, who have dropped five straight, will look to get on the winning track when they host rival Legacy (13-7, 4-4) at 6 p.m. on April 8.

For MHS, Urias was 2-for-3 with a double, Pinkerton went 1-for-2 with a run scored, a steal and a hit-by-pitch and Langehenning was 2-for-3.

DeLeon was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI; Tristian Ramos was 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored and a walk; David Sanchez provided an RBI double and Jairo Guerrero went 2-for-4 with two runs scored.

OHS catcher Bryan Hernandez threw out two MHS base runners attempting to steal second.

Pinkerton made two fine defensive plays in center field to end innings.

ODESSA HIGH 6, MIDLAND HIGH 1

OHS 100 102 2 -- 6 8 1

MHS 000 001 0 -- 1 6 2

Zorian Del Real, Isaac Rodriguez (6) and Bryan Hernandez. Michael Lujan, Jaron Gignac (5), John Langehenning (6) and Landry Walls. W – Del Real. L – Lujan. S – Rodriguez. 2B – OHS: Tristian Ramos, David Sanchez, Wiki DeLeon; MHS: Jacob Urias.

DISTRICT 2-6A BASEBALL STANDINGS

District Overall

W L W L

Permian 11 0 22 3

Frenship 6 3 12 8

SA Central 4 3 7 11

Legacy 4 4 13 7

Odessa 5 6 13 10

Abilene 1 7 4 13

Midland 1 9 7 18

Friday’s scores

Odessa High 6, Midland High 1; Odessa Permian 9, Abilene High 4; Legacy, San Angelo Central and Wolfforth Frenship were open

Saturday’s game

San Angelo Central at Wolfforth Frenship, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 8 games

Legacy at Midland High, 6 p.m.; San Angelo Central at Odessa Permian, 4:30 p.m.; Odessa High at Abilene High, 5 p.m.; Wolfforth Frenship is open