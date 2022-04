Addie Cummings scored two goals and assisted on another as Westfield, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Ramapo, 6-5, in Westfield. Avery Hoeft also scored and had an assist while Lucy Mineo and Lily Dickerson both notched goals as well for Westfield (1-1), which entered the win column for the first time this season. The Blue Devils outscored Ramapo 3-2 in the second half.

WESTFIELD, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO