JC BASEBALL: Big rally helps Chaps split DH with Odessa College

Caleb Heuertz

ODESSA – Midland College baseball coach Hector Rodriguez prefers not to have his team rally from a large deficit in order to win games.

This season the Chaparrals have proven that large leads don’t tend to mean much if their bats get going.

In the second game of Friday’s doubleheader against rival Odessa College at Wrangler Field, the Chaps were down 17-9 through five innings thanks in part to a seven-run outburst by the Wranglers in the fourth inning.

But MC gradually chipped away at the lead and then scored seven runs of their own in the eighth inning. The bullpen did the rest by throwing three shutout innings in a 23-19 victory.

That win helped the Chaps (22-12, 9-5 in Western Junior College Athletic Conference) split the doubleheader with OC (19-14, 7-7) after the Wranglers got to MC ace Luke Young in a 9-3 victory.

“Any win in the WJCAC is big for us,” Rodriguez said. “Depends on how you look at it, the response after game one didn’t start off well for us in game two. We didn’t pitch well and there were a lot of crooked numbers, which put us in a big hole. But credit the offense for not trying to do too much, just trying to get quality at-bat after at-bat and move on to the next guy. You look up and we take the lead with a seven-run eighth, and you go holy cow!”

The crazy comeback in the second game brough back memories of a big comeback by the Chaps a couple of weeks ago when they rallied from eight runs down to beat New Mexico Junior College, 25-23.

“I was thinking about that, actually, in the fifth or sixth inning,” said MC outfielder Caleb Heuertz, who was 3-for-6 with two home runs and six RBI in the comeback. “We put some hits together back-to-back, get to the next guy and we started scoring. We then had a seven-spot, which was huge for us right there. It seemed like everybody was finding a way to get to first and get to the next guy.”

OC’s 19-14 lead in the eighth inning when the Chaps started teeing off on the Wrangler bullpen. Luke Bumpus, Garrett Williams and Frayner Chavez each had RBI hits to cut it to 19-18. Williams then scored on a wild pitch to tie it up, before Heuertz hit a two-run single up the middle to give MC the lead for good. Michael Weidner added an RBI double to push the score to 21-19.

Williams had a huge game as he was 6-for-7 with a double, two triples, three RBI and five runs scored from the leadoff spot. Chavez was 4-for-6 with two doubles, a triple, four RBI and three runs scored from the No. 2 hole in the lineup.

“I feel we all got a little more comfortable at the plate in the second game,” Heuertz said.

The MC bullpen was also key as Tate Van Poppel allowed two runs on four hits over three innings, while Aaron Molina came in and shut the door with two shutout innings to get the win.

“Van Poppel found a way to get us a couple of outs when we needed them, and Molina was ready to go after hanging around the dugout after a long, long day,” Rodriguez said.

The teams combined for 47 hits in the game as OC had 21, led by Nathan Van Mannen and Austin Russell with four hits each and a combined nine RBI.

In the first game, OC’s two big innings against Young were enough as they scored five in the third and four in the fifth.

“On the offensive side, their team does such a good job,” Rodriguez said. “Their approach is good, their two-strike approach is good. They’re tough out and you’ve just got to find a way to collect them. And that’s what we did in the second game.”

MC’s runs came courtesy of a two-run shot by Tyler Wulfert and solo blast by Williams.

The key series now switches to Christensen Stadium for another doubleheader beginning at noon Saturday.

The Chaps are glad they go into those games on a high note.

“I think it’s a big momentum swing, being able to steal a game like that, especially late and after a long day,” Heuertz said. “Now they’ve got to go home and think about how they’re going to come out against us.”

Added Rodriguez: “It’s quick turnaround and back on the field in the morning. I still like our chances on the mound. We’ve got two guys who have done a good job for us. Coming off a win like that should do nothing give us some momentum and gets you on the field ready to go.”

The last couple of games in this series should be fun.

First game

ODESSA COLLEGE 9, MIDLAND COLLEGE 3

Midland 000 210 0 -- 3 8 1

Odessa 005 040 x -- 9 11 1

Luke Young, Josh Doelitsch (5) and Ryan Blackwell. Cade McGlade, Connor Bivins (5) and Jake Gonce. W – McGlade. L – Young. 2B – OC: Nathan Van Mannen, Dylan Heim, Tucker Gideon. HR – MC: Garrett Williams, Tyler Wulfert.

Second game

MIDLAND COLLEGE 23, ODESSA COLLEGE 19

Midland 332 012 272 -- 23 26 0

Odessa 421 732 000 -- 0 0 0

Alizaeh Gutierrez, Even Hebert (2), Derek Klosowski (4), Tate Van Poppel (5), Aaron Molina (8) and Blackwell. Will Hellings, Reese Bassinger (4), Leeroy Taverez (7), Cadon Everett (7), Connor Bivins (8), Tobin Oler (9) W – Molina. L – Teverez. 2B – MC: Blackwell, Luke Bumpus, Williams, Frayner Chavez 2, Michael Weidner; 2B: OC: Brandon Rincones, Chase Diggins 2, Austin Russell, Tyson Pointer, Conor Myles. 3B – MC: Williams 2, Chavez. HR – MC: Caleb Heuertz 2, Garcia; OC: Russell, Pointer.