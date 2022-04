TULSA, Okla. — Terralynnd Jackson is a 3rd grade teacher at John Burroughs Elementary School in north Tulsa. “We have a spelling test every Friday and the kids work really hard all week to learn their words,” said Jackson. “So, we make a pretty big deal out of our Friday spelling tests and they have really been improving and taking it seriously so I thought it would be fun to switch it up and catch them off guard!”

TULSA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO