CORAOPOLIS ― While many could never even begin to imagine it, Jake DiMichele claims the vision was always clear. The historic scoring efforts, the many wins and all the accolades collected along the way were always part of the plan. Before his high school career at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart (OLSH) High School even began, DiMichele just knew he had what it took to finish as an all-time great.

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO