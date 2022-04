BALTIMORE (WJZ) –– Five Baltimore City students found out they’re getting a full-ride scholarship to college in the surprise of a lifetime Monday. Representatives from McDaniel College and the CollegeBound Foundation surprised five Baltimore City high school seniors at school Monday morning with full-ride scholarships to McDaniel valued at $160,000 each. WJZ followed McDaniel College representatives and the Green Terror, the school’s dragon mascot, as they spread joy from school to school. First up was Azzure Brooks, who is ranked third in his class at Coppin Academy and already has 21 college credits from his dual enrollment courses. “Even when there were days when...

