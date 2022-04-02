ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Arklatex politics April 1, 2022

By Jeff Beimfohr
KTBS
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Arklatex politics for April 1, 2022 we visit with State Representative Dodie Horton, to...

www.ktbs.com

The Week

Arizona joins Mississippi, Florida in passing 15-week abortion ban

The Arizona House on Thursday voted to outlaw abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy, bringing it in line with a growing number of Republican-led states passing "aggressive" anti-abortion measures, The Associated Press reports. The state Senate had already passed the bill, which closely resembles the Mississippi law currently being considered...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

‘Say gay’: Billboards appear all over Florida in protest against ‘Don’t say gay’ bill

Just days after Flordia Gov Ron DeSantis signed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill into law, a flurry of billboards are cropping up across the state with the opposite message of the controversial law: “Say gay”.The Parental Rights in Education bill, which critics have aptly named the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, prohibits teachers, instructors and anyone in a classroom setting from “instruction ... on sexual orientation or gender identity” in “kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age-appropriate or developmentally appropriate”, the bill reads.Road signs in protest of the Florida governor’s legislation can now be found...
POLITICS
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
Salon

Why the anti-abortion activists aren't pro-life

Abortion bans are not pro-life. They're pro-poverty and pro-inequality. I'll tell you what we can do about it in a moment. But first, let me explain how these bans worsen inequalities. You've probably heard of the two abortion cases making their way through the courts. But it's not just Texas...
ADVOCACY
News Break
Politics
creators.com

Colorado Lawmakers Pass Kids' Independence Bill

Colorado kids should be getting on their sneakers. Thanks to their state legislators, they will soon be able to play outside, stay home alone a bit, and enjoy some freedom without their parents worrying this could get them investigated for neglect. On Tuesday, the Colorado Senate followed the lead of...
COLORADO STATE
The Blade

Editorial: Veto concealed carry bill

Gov. Mike DeWine should veto a bill to allow carrying concealed firearms without a license. The bill, S.B. 215, is both unnecessary and dangerous. Much of the law enforcement community opposes the bill.
POLITICS
The Independent

$14M jury award for protesters could resonate around US

EDITED BY CMUMPHREY. TO MOVE OVERNIGHT TODAY, THURSDAY, MARCH 31. CODZ101-105 ON HOLD.A federal jury’s $14 million award to Denver protesters hit with pepper balls and a bag filled with lead during 2020 demonstrations over the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis could resonate nationwide as courts weigh more than two dozen similar lawsuits. The jury found police used excessive force against protesters, violating their constitutional rights, and ordered the city of Denver to pay 12 who sued. Nationwide, there are at least 29 pending lawsuits challenging law enforcement use of force during the 2020 protests, according to...
PROTESTS
Harvard Health

Black progress, white anger

Eddie S. Glaude Jr. says the nation is currently in the angry throes of a white reprisal to the racial reckoning sparked by the police murder of George Floyd, a response that comes at a critical time in efforts to build a genuine multiracial democracy. “We’re in the midst of...
Teen Vogue

Idaho Abortion Ban: How It Would Impact Young People

Idaho passed a bill banning abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, making it the first state to pass a law mimicking Texas’ six-week abortion ban while legislatures around the country vote on similar restrictions. On March 14, Idaho passed Senate Bill 1039, which will prevent abortion access after about...
IDAHO STATE

