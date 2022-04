The Kansas Jayhawks and North Carolina men's basketball teams meet in the 2022 NCAA Tournament national championship on Monday, April 4. No. 1-seeded Kansas enters the matchup 33-6 overall. Most recently, Kansas beat Villanova 81-65 on Saturday in the NCAA Final Four. No. 8 seed UNC comes into the game 29-9 overall. On Saturday,...

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 28 MINUTES AGO