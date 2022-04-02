ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marysville, CA

Mid-valley roundup: Marysville baseball wins eighth straight

Appeal-Democrat
 2 days ago
Marysville’s Stevie Cherry (23) celebrates a two-run home run Thursday at Wheatland. Photo courtesy of Jennifer Kendall

Prep baseball

Marysville 6, Wheatland 4

The Indians won their eighth straight game Thursday at Wheatland.

On the mound, starter Matthew Haggard allowed three earned runs on nine hits and struck out five.

At the plate, Stevie Cherry blasted a two-run home run in the second to ignite the offense. Jaxon Finley went 3-for-4 with a run. Cole Tyler, Jack Howsley, Maddox Marino, and Elijah Marin all had run-scoring singles.

Marysville is now 11-2 on the year.

Prep softball

Marysville 10, Center 0

The Indians won their Pioneer Valley League opener Thursday in a run-rule shortened game over Center.

Marysville’s Riley Duff pitched a six-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts to just one walk. Offensively, Mikayla Haggard went 2-5 with a couple runs batted in.

Marysville (8-3, 1-0 PVL) is at Colfax April 5 beginning at 4 p.m.

Center fell to 1-8 and 0-1 in league.

Coed tennis

Lindhurst 5, Center 4

Lindhurst improved to 8-3 overall and 6-3 in the PVL with a win over Center of Antelope Thursday.

In No. 1 girls singles, Priscilla Usvat won in split sets (5-7, 6-2, 6-0), while her counterpart on the boys side, Andy Vang edged his opponent, 0-6, 7-5, 6-1.

In boys doubles, No. 1 Eden Yang and Kaden Lor won 6-3, 6-3, while No. 2 Victor Xiong and Mario Guevara earned a 6-0, 6-1 sweep and Isaac Usvat and Alya Herr collected a 6-0, 6-0 win in mixed doubles.

Lindhurst is at Bear River of Grass Valley Tuesday.

Pro soccer

Republic renovating Railyards Stadium

Sacramento Republic FC Owner and Chairman Kevin Nagle announced this week a renovation plan for Railyards Stadium that will help the city accelerate its recovery from the pandemic and provide a new downtown home for sports and entertainment options, according to the team news release.

The plan includes a 12,000 to 15,000 seat venue with the possible expansion up to 20,000 seats. Once complete, Railyards will double the size of downtown Sacramento and provide fresh housing and mixed-use developments to the area, the release stated.

“We want to build a world-class soccer stadium in The Railyards, and to begin the next decade of Republic FC,” said Nagle via the release.. “We’re ready with a new vision that allows us to take our destiny into our own hands, and to create a community asset that will grow with the team and city.”

Railyards Stadium will anchor an investment nearing $1 billion dollars that will accelerate development throughout The Railyards – invigorating the 242-acre district which has sat dormant for over 50 years.

With a new facility, Republic FC can continue to be a vanguard club in the United Soccer League as the organization accelerates its growth in the lead-up to the 2026 FIFA World Cup being hosted in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

The USL Championship will expand to 36 clubs by 2026. Eleven USL venues have been constructed since 2013, with plans to develop more than 30 more in the next four years. The USL is also playing a leading role in the growth of women’s soccer in the United States by launching the USL Women’s League, an elite pre-professional league with 44 clubs, this year, and soon to be a super league in 2023.

Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
