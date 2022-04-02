ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Bristol Police nab woman wanted in multiple thefts

By Scott Powell
 2 days ago

BRISTOL, Conn (WTNH) — The Bristol Police Department has arrested a woman caught in the act of attempting to steal high-priced items from a store in town.

On Friday, the female entered the local business along Route 6 around 1 p.m. During the month of March, this establishment was experiencing a large number of high-priced thefts, nearing $5,000 in one month, police say.

As a result, detectives working with the business set up a surveillance operation. The woman began utilizing her normal routine of concealing items, then walked out of the store without paying. The merchandise was valued at $500.

Police detained the woman as she tried to flee.

When officers checked her for warrants it was found that she was wanted by several agencies for multiple larcenies, police said. Officials identified her as 33-year-old Jaime Gerry, of an unknown address.

Also discovered, police say Gerry had multiple failures to appear for past thefts, robbery in the first degree, and many charges of engaging police in pursuit and interfering with police.

Gerry is being held on a total bond of $335,000.

