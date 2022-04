The goats won most of the rounds at the Lincoln County Ag Society’s fundraiser event on Saturday at the fairgrounds. Participants lined up to try their hand at roping goats and everyone appeared to have a great time. The North Platte Jaycees also hosted casino night with gaming tables and card games, all for the purpose of raising money for the new Linco Ag and Education Center that was announced last fall.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NE ・ 9 DAYS AGO