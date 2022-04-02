ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

Lorain family concerned new Esther's Law not being followed

By Joe Pagonakis
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ThK5Q_0ex8wTvO00

Myrta Escalera of Lorain and her family are hoping to use Ohio's new Esther's Law to place a fixed lens video camera in her father's room at a northeast Ohio nursing home, but said legal documents from the nursing home have created some concerns.

Esther's Law, which went into effect on March 23 , gives families the option of placing a wireless video camera in the rooms of their loved ones for a peace of mind and further assurance their loved one is getting proper care.

Escalera was concerned the electronic monitoring authorization form she was given contained a release of liability clause that she's worried could prevent her from using the camera video in a civil lawsuit, if the camera captured alleged abuse of her father in the future.

News 5 is not naming the nursing involved in this case as it continues to work with the Escalera family in assuring them the release of liability is only related to privacy violations in connection with the cameras use.

"It is very frustrating," Escalera said. "I only wanted to go in and put the camera on, that’s it. I didn’t expect it to be so hard just to put a camera in my dad’s room. I just want them to clarify a few things that are on the form so I’ll be able to sign it."

The effort to create Esther's Law started when Steve Piskor used a hidden camera to record the abuse of his mother Esther at an Ohio nursing home in 2011. After the incident, Piskor spent the next 10 years getting the proposed legislation before lawmakers at the Statehouse in Columbus—an effort that was the subject of a series of award-winning reports by News 5 Chief Investigator Ron Regan.

Joe Pagonakis
Steve Piskor fought to make Esther's Law a reality after taking video of his mother Esther being abused at an Ohio nursing home in 2011


Piskor told News 5 about reports that a few Ohio nursing homes are allegedly not in compliance with the new law by requesting the use of improper cameras, unfairly charging families hundreds of dollars for camera installation, and presenting families with legal requirements that are outside the scope of the law.

“There’s only a select few that are trying to get away with something and what they’re trying to get away with is totally against the law," Piskor said. "It’s a violation of Esther’s Law. The camera that they picked out is actually an outside security camera that won’t work in a nursing home because it's an outside security camera and you have to drill through the walls.”

Esther's Law co-sponsor, Ohio State Senator Nickie Antonio, District 23, told News 5 that families who are concerned the law is not being followed can work with the Office of the State Ombudsman through the Ohio Department of Aging. Antonio is hoping both families and nursing homes will work together to make the new law easier to implement.

“They need to have a conversation and both parties need to work together to work out the best possible way to move forward," Antonio said. “There’s always a learning curve when we change policy and it’s a statewide policy.”

Still, Piskor is hoping the state will be proactive in making sure Esther's Law is being properly followed.

“At some point the Ohio Department of Health has to stop this madness from going on. They’re the governing agency for nursing homes and healthcare workers," Piskor said. “All Ohio nursing homes, they should know this law, they’ve had three months to know it, they’ve had over two years to know it was coming. There’s no reason for them to say we didn’t know about it.”

Comments / 1

Nicole Doré Szeszol
1d ago

If they are trying to make you sign a document stating “ You” will not hold them liable for anything that you find on that video, I would be pulling my mom out of that nursing home yesterday. So, basically if you capture footage of your loved getting abused then you can’t hold them ( the nursing home) responsible? You better believe they’re responsible 💯

Reply
2
Related
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Society
Lorain, OH
Government
City
Columbus, OH
City
Lorain, OH
State
Ohio State
Lorain, OH
Society
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Alissa Rose

2 most romantic restaurants in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio, which is consistently ranked as one of the best states for business, also provides people with a reasonable cost of living, excellent schools, and various recreational chances, but when it comes to food, nobody knows about it. So today, we will discuss romantic restaurants in Ohio that we think you'll truly appreciate.
LAKEWOOD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio Statehouse#Security Camera#Video Camera
WTRF- 7News

Ohio daycare worker allegedly violently pulls out toddlers hair

An Ohio woman was allegedly caught on camera at work pulling a toddler’s hair.  Police are accusing  Kristian Hemmitt of pulling a 1-year-olds hair, carrying the toddler by the hair, and throwing her on the ground. The hair pull was so violent that Hemmitt that the hair came out of the toddler’s head and Hemmitt […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
93.9 WKYS

White Privilege: Indiana Teacher Retires Early, Keeps Benefits Despite Video Showing Him Brutally Beating Student Over A Hoodie

The power of white privilege is truly a force to behold. Last Thursday, a teacher at an Indiana high school was arrested after surveillance video showed him slapping and manhandling a student because the student was wearing a hoodie on school grounds. So, obviously, the teacher was promptly fired because such a reprehensible and abusive act committed against a minor by an adult requires an appropriate response from the school and no other action would suffice, right? Wrong.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Nursing Homes
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
WSYX ABC6

Gov. DeWine signs executive order to quickly, efficiently distribute COVID relief funds

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed an executive order Friday authorizing emergency rules to quickly and efficiently distribute COVID-19 relief funds to hospice providers, nursing facilities, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Signed Executive Order by WSYX/WTTE on Scribd. The executive order will...
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
News 5 Cleveland WEWS

News 5 Cleveland WEWS

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cleveland, Ohio news and weather from News 5 Cleveland WEWS, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.news5cleveland.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy