ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTKR News 3

Report criticizes Virginia's response to snowstorm that caused I-95 gridlock

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42e9p0_0ex8wR9w00

RICHMOND, Va. - Hundreds of drivers were left stranded for hours along I-95 during the severe snowstorm at the beginning of the year. The fiasco prompted a wave of criticism about the state's response to the snowy gridlock and lack of preparation ahead of time.

Friday, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management and Virginia State Police announced the release of the multi-agency after-action report started after the Jan. 3 snowstorm to assess the Commonwealth’s response efforts.

CNA, a non-profit research and analysis organization, conducted an independent comprehensive review of the conditions, events and actions. The organization produced the after-action report after the gathering of situational and other relevant information through numerous interviews with staff and leadership of the three involved Virginian agencies.

The report can be read in its entirety here.

The 41-page report answers the following questions:

  • How did road conditions get so bad?
  • Why couldn’t VDOT keep up with snow removal?
  • Why didn’t VDOT close the highway sooner?
  • Why didn’t state agency leadership understand how bad I-95 conditions were getting?
  • Why didn’t VDOT open the I-95 express lanes to traffic?
  • Why didn’t state agencies provide direct assistance to stranded motorists?
  • Why didn’t anyone tell people not to travel on I-95, or report how bad the traffic was?

The goal of the analysis was to suggest ways the Commonwealth can improve outcomes to this type of incident in the future.

What started as rain changed to heavy, wet snow, which fell at historic rates of up to 3 inches per hour. In the course of 24 hours, temperatures dropped more than 40 degrees.

The snowstorm iced roads, downed trees, disrupted services and impacted motorists on interstates throughout the Commonwealth, affecting I-95 the most.

Current Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who was not yet in office at the time of the storm, said the Northam administration "did not properly prepare or communicate" ahead of or during the emergency. Youngkin issued the following statement after the release of the report:

“This report demonstrates as the storm changed in intensity and left Virginians and travelers stranded on I-95, the previous administration’s leadership did not properly prepare or communicate. Since assuming office on January 15 th , our administration has worked very closely with Virginia State Police, our Virginia National Guard, the Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and the Virginia Department of Transportation responding quickly and adequately to each incoming weather related event and I've been incredibly pleased with our execution. We have weathered three big snowstorms successfully. Our focus is on preparation, communication and execution. Virginians can trust that we are working to keep them safe.”
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin

According to VDOT, Virginia has the third-largest state-maintained highway system in the country, behind Texas and North Carolina.

Related: Drivers from Hampton Roads area stranded in I-95 gridlock

Comments / 0

WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3

33K+

Followers

9K+

Posts

7M+

Views

Related
WDVM 25

Maryland residents shocked by Saturday’s snowstorm

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Going from sunny 65-degree weather on Friday to 30 degrees and snowing on Saturday definitely did not excite some people. With the amount of snow that came down, you would expect most people to be at home keeping warm but despite Maryland residents being surprised by the snow that did not […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snowstorms#Virginia State Police#Weather#Traffic#Commonwealth#Cna#Vdot
CBS Philly

Pedestrian Killed Along With 2 Pennsylvania State Troopers On I-95 Was Walking ‘To His Mother’s House,’ Relative Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Reyes Rivera Oliveras was killed in a crash on I-95 that also killed two Pennsylvania state troopers.  The troopers found him walking along I-95 and were trying to get him off the highway when all three were hit. Eyewitness News spoke with Oliveras’ family about why he was walking on I-95 at that hour. It’s a question many people have been asking. “He was a nice guy and I felt sad because when my mom told me, I could not believe it,” said Yajaira Perez, the victim’s sister-in-law. Three people were struck and killed in a crash on I-95 early...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSET

There are 20 hate groups in Virginia. 5 of them are in our area

(WSET) — New numbers from the Southern Poverty Law Center show the prevalence of hate and extremist groups in the United States -- and in Virginia. Last week, the SPLC unveiled its annual Year In Hate & Extremism Report. The report recorded 733 active hate groups and 488 anti-government groups nationwide for 2021.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Best counties to retire to in Virginia

(STACKER) — Buyers and sellers of real estate alike — when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property — will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down […]
VIRGINIA STATE
BET

Virginia Reporter Was Killed After An Argument Over Spilled Drink, Police Say

Someone spilling a beverage is what led to the downtown Norfolk, Va. shooting that claimed the lives of two 25-year-olds, including a local reporter. In response to Jenkins’ death, Pickering confirmed that there will be an increased patrol of officers between Norfolk, Newport News, Chesapeake, Portsmouth, and Suffolk starting Thursday (March 24).
NORFOLK, VA
Complex

Shooting at Virginia Restaurant Leaves Two Dead and Three Wounded

A shooting in Norfolk, Virginia has left two people dead and three injured. The Virginian-Pilot reports that the incident took place outside of a restaurant and bar on early Saturday morning. A young reporter, 25-year-old Sierra Jenkins, and 25-year-old Devon M. Harris were caught in the crossfire and killed. Jenkins was a breaking reporter for The Virginian-Pilot before she shifted to education.
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton 4-year-old, Codi Bigsby, missing for 2 months

HAMPTON, Va. — Two long months have passed since the disappearance of Hampton 4-year-old Codi Bigsby. Hampton police said the boy’s father, Cory Bigsby, reported him missing on January 31. A spokesman for the Hampton Police Division said there are no updates in the case. Still, community groups...
HAMPTON, VA
WBTW News13

1 killed in I-95 crash in Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash on I-95 in Robeson County, according to First Sgt. S.B. Lewis with North Carolina Highway Patrol. The crash happened early Tuesday near mile-marker 4 in the northbound lanes, Lewis said. Three cars were involved. Lewis said two cars crashed and one of […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

33K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy