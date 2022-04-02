ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Where is the $40 million in disaster relief lawmakers set aside for Oregon farmers?

By Christina Giardinelli
KTVL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOregon — Though the U.S. Department of Agriculture has a number of disaster relief programs that farmers affected by drought can apply for, many ranchers, small farms and dairy operations that rely on irrigated grazing pastures did not qualify for those programs if they were still able to irrigate for part...

ktvl.com

Comments / 22

Lets Go Brandon!??
2d ago

Widen? Merkly?? Where’s the money going?? Why are we not seeing results? You’ve been in office for years and we are here. You’ve lined your pockets for the last time. We see you! Now we will retire you!! Vote RED!🇺🇸

Reply
11
Eye Demand!
2d ago

It’s time to pull out the old infrastructure trick where billions come in as taxes and nothing gets built. It works about every 7-10 years. Voters love infrastructure.

Reply
7
1 hunter
2d ago

look in governor Brown's pockets that's were most the federal money ends up....they should investigate her bank accounts....

Reply
8
