NBA

Lakers' Avery Bradley: Starting Friday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Bradley is starting Friday's game against the Pelicans, NBA writer Marc Stein...

www.cbssports.com

NBA Analysis Network

3 Players For Lakers To Target In Anthony Davis Trade Talks

The Los Angeles Lakers have sorely underachieved this NBA season. With the chances of them even making the play-in tournament far from a guarantee, the roster could look significantly different next season. It’s unlikely the Lakers will look to trade Anthony Davis during the upcoming offseason. The investment was massive...
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Gordon Hayward to return to Hornets’ lineup

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is set to return to the lineup vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Hayward has missed 22 games this season after suffering an ankle injury in Toronto on February 7. But ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski was told that Hayward plans to play this weekend. Hayward...
NBA
The Spun

Anthony Davis, LeBron James Have Lofty Goal For Lakers

Despite having both Anthony Davis and LeBron James at their disposal on Friday night, the Lakers dropped a crucial game at home to the Pelicans. With five games remaining in the 2021-22 regular season, the Lakers’ postseason hopes are slipping away. As of now, they’re in 11th place in the Western Conference.
NBA
KEYT

Pelicans rally past Lakers 114-111 despite Davis’ return

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won for the sixth time in eight games while dealing the second major blow in five days to the Lakers’ hopes of squeaking into the play-in tournament. LeBron James missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer and scored just two of his 38 points in the fourth quarter for the Lakers. Davis had 23 points, 12 rebounds and six assists in his return from a six-week injury absence since Feb. 16.
NBA
Reuters

Lakers' stars return, but Pelicans emerge with key win

CJ McCollum scored 32 points and Brandon Ingram added 29 as the visiting New Orleans Pelicans helped their play-in tournament cause with a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. Jonas Valanciunas added 17 points and 12 rebounds as the ninth-place Pelicans (34-43) moved three games ahead of...
NBA
WGNO

On the verge: Pelicans close in on play-in spot after win over Lakers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — CJ McCollum scored 32 points, Brandon Ingram added 29 against his former team and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled Anthony Davis’ return from injury with another fourth-quarter rally in a 114-111 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers. Jonas Valanciunas had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the ninth-place Pelicans, who won […]
NBA
CBS Sports

Timberwolves' Malik Beasley: Starting Sunday

Beasley is starting Sunday's game against the Rockets. Beasley will be playing through an ankle injury in Sunday's matchup, and he'll draw the start with Patrick Beverley (ankle) sidelined. Across his last three appearances, Beasley has averaged 10.7 points and 3.0 rebounds in 19.3 minutes per game.
NBA
9NEWS

Jokic gets 38, leads Nuggets past LeBron-less Lakers 129-118

LOS ANGELES — Nikola Jokic had 38 points, 18 rebounds and six assists, and the Denver Nuggets moved into fifth place in the Western Conference with a 129-118 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday. Will Barton scored 25 points and Aaron Gordon added 24 points and eight...
NBA
KEYT

Clippers prevent Pelicans from clinching play-in spot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marcus Morris Sr. scored 22 points, Ivica Zubac got his 22nd double-double of the season with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and the Los Angeles Clippers prevented the New Orleans Pelicans from clinching a spot in the play-in tournament with a 119-100 victory. Morris made four 3-pointers for the Clippers, who were 21 of 44 from beyond the arc. It is the first time in franchise history they have made at least 20 in back-to-back games. CJ McCollum had 19 points and Brandon Ingram added 15 for the Pelicans, who had their three-game winning streak snapped.
NBA
Reuters

Joel Embiid (44 points, 17 rebounds) leads 76ers past Cavs

Joel Embiid had 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocked shots to lead the Philadelphia 76ers past the host Cleveland Cavaliers 112-108 on Sunday. It was the 11th time this season that Embiid produced at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. James Harden added 21 points, 10 assists and 10...
NBA
CBS Sports

Jazz's Mike Conley: Excels with 26 points

Conley notched 26 points (10-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 36 minutes during Saturday's 111-107 loss to Golden State. Conley tied Donovan Mitchell for the team lead in scoring in the contest, though the point guard was much more efficient with a 10-for-18 shooting line. His scoring production was his most since he posted 29 points against Milwaukee on March 14. Conley's offensive output has ebbed and flowed over the course of the campaign, and he is currently in a productive stretch during which he has averaged 17.6 points, 5.6 dimes, 2.2 boards, 1.0 steals and 3.2 treys over his past five contests.
NBA
CBS Sports

Bucks' Brook Lopez: Will be back Sunday

Lopez (rest) will play Sunday against the Mavericks. The Bucks' key starters got Friday's game against the Clippers off but will be back in action Sunday. Since returning to the starting five, he's averaged 11.7 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 24.0 minutes.
NBA
numberfire.com

Robert Covington coming off Clippers' bench on Sunday

Los Angeles Clippers forward Robert Covington will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Nicolas Batum sat Friday night due to left ankle soreness. But on Sunday, he has full clearance to take the court and fulfill his usual role in the backcourt. He'll immediately reclaim his spot in the starting five, and in a corresponding role, Covington will revert to the bench.
NBA

