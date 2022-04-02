Take 2 Podcast: Daily COVID-19 updates, marijuana, vote on insulin costs

Last week, U.S. Sens. Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced the “Stillbirth Health Improvement and Education (SHINE) for Autumn Act.”. The bill “aims to reduce and better understand the alarmingly high U.S. stillbirth rate through investment in research and data collection.” U.S. Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash., introduced the bill back in October and got it through the U.S. House in December with U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., as a key co-sponsor. The bill passed on a 408-18 vote with only Republicans, including U.S. Reps. Matt Gaetz and Brian Mast of Florida, voting against it.

