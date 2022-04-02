Vigil held for victims who died in Saturday night’s drive-by shooting

HOLLISTER, Calif (KION-TV)- On Friday evening, a vigil was held to remember 23-year-old Jaime Jesus Gomez and 21-year-old Daniel Eli Gonzalez.

Family and friends described Jamie and Daniel as kind, caring, and hardworking young men who loved to play sports.

Loved ones told KION the two young men were just beginning to start their lives. Both families of the victims said Gomez and Gonzalez were not part of any gangs.

“It's just hard you know, just all around you know,” said Alejandro Gomez, the father of Jaime. “I try not to be alone because I just think about him. I just think and think and think, that's all I can do. It's hard.”

At Friday’s press conference, Hollister Police said that this looks like a case of mistaken identity.

“There's evidence to suggest that he was targeting any individual that may be associated with that home and mistook one of the victims as that individual,” said Chief Carlos Reynoso with Hollister Police Department. “That's the preliminary evidence that we have. I want to emphasize that all the victims, deceased and injured, have no record of them being any members of gangs or activity like that.”

Hollister Police said surveillance video from around the city and neighbors helped in the investigation, which led to police being able to identify the suspect and his car.

Police said the suspect was well known to police, as the suspect once lived in Hollister.

Gonzalez’s father said that while it gives him a little peace that they were able to identify and arrest a suspect, it doesn’t change what happened to their family.

Both families are grateful for the outpour of support that they have received from the community.

