WATCH: Gaper Day lap in Beaver Creek

On any Thursday, the local Vail veterans gather at the top of Vail Mountain to ski anywhere and everywhere. Sometimes we ski east into powder, other times we ski west to groomers. Sometimes it is sunny and warm, other times it is cloudy and cold. But it is always spirited. VFW veterans have a ghost: it is a bittersweet memory of combat or a combat zone. This ghost gives us a quiet and dedicated love of life, especially life with other vets. For Lieutenant JP, we see it in his brilliant smile, especially when he turns his hearing aids off. For Sergeant Dan, it is a quiet concentration, especially when our roadrunner friend is skiing with us. For Colonels Laura and Garrett, it is the perfection of smooth turns down wide-open slopes.

VAIL, CO ・ 4 DAYS AGO