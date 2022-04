The 2nd Annual Bacon Fest is returning to Lake Geneva, Wisconsin this May and tickets are available now. Get your pork bellies ready!. If you love bacon, keep reading. I love me some crispy bacon with a little bit of fat on the ends for the extra juiciness. It's always been a favorite breakfast food of mine, but I didn't know there were so many different ways to add bacon to my meals!

LAKE GENEVA, WI ・ 5 DAYS AGO