“Family is everything!” screamed countless Facebook friends sharing photos of their newborn babies in post after post on my news feed back in 2015 (and, well, today). Back then, it actually offended me. The family I grew up in was stressful to be part of as both a child and an adult. It was part of the reason I decided to never have children. I never wanted to recreate the stress of the childhood I grew up in for someone else.

