If there's any artist in country music who can do a Foo Fighters cover justice, it's Cody Jinks. He payed tribute to the late, great drummer of the iconic rock band, Taylor Hawkins, over the weekend, playing "Learn to Fly" for the crowd at Round Rock Amphitheater in Round Rock, Texas. The song was released as the lead single from the Foo Fighters' 1999 album There Is Nothing Left to Lose, and was their first song to enter the U.S. Billboard […]

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 28 MINUTES AGO