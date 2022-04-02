Buckland headlines PC's 'Sounds from the Past' concert

Click here to read the full article. The late Anne H. Bass was many things to many people — philanthropist, socialite, arts patron, arbiter of taste, mother and more. Two years after her death at the age of 78, Christie’s will soon offer some of her art at auction.
Twelve works from premiere artists of the 19th and 20th centuries will be offered including Edgar Degas, Claude Monet and Mark Rothko. “The Collection of Anne H. Bass” will be presented as a single-owner evening sale and it will be held during Christie’s Marquee Week of 20th and 21st Century Art sales...
