AUSTIN, Texas — As the chip shortage lingers on, the U.S. is inviting more investment from semiconductor manufacturers. While local manufacturers welcome the investment, any new construction will be a long-term solution to the chip shortage taking years to complete. Officials at all levels of government indicated there is really no short-term solution. However, some companies with operations in Texas said they may be able to alleviate the problem.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO