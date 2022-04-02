ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for East Baton Rouge, Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-03 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-12 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, Eastern Orleans by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 03:55:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-13 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; East Baton Rouge; Eastern Orleans; Iberville; Livingston; Lower St. Bernard; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Charles; St. James; St. John The Baptist; Upper Jefferson; Upper Lafourche; Upper Plaquemines; Upper St. Bernard; Upper Terrebonne; West Baton Rouge; Western Orleans FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast and southern Mississippi and southeast Louisiana. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
weather.gov

Tornado Watch issued for Ascension, Assumption, Concordia, East Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-17 23:40:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Ascension; Assumption; Concordia; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Iberville; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; Tangipahoa; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 49 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ALLEN ASCENSION ASSUMPTION AVOYELLES BEAUREGARD CALCASIEU CAMERON CONCORDIA EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE RAPIDES ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION VERNON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Clay by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-13 09:43:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-13 15:08:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Clay The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Georgia South Fork Black Creek Near Penney Farms affecting Clay County. Santa Fe River Near O`Leno State Park affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Fort White affecting Gilchrist and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River near High Springs affecting Alachua and Columbia Counties. Santa Fe River At Three Rivers Estates affecting Gilchrist, Columbia and Suwannee Counties. St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Nassau, Baker and Charlton Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring. * WHERE...South Fork Black Creek Near Penney Farms. * WHEN...Until late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Should water levels continue rising, preparations to protect property should begin. At 14.5 feet, Flooding begins to impact low lying driveways and access roads along Creek Street, Black Creek Drive and Lightning Lane. Docks and other low lying property along the creek begin to flood. At 16.0 feet, Flooding of low lying structures along Creek Street begins. Creek Street and driveways leading to Black Creek Drive become impassable. Movement of property to higher ground is recommended. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 14.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 AM EDT Sunday was 15.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 10.9 feet Friday morning. - Flood stage is 14.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CLAY COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-30 13:07:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-30 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. This cluster of thunderstorms is capable of producing tornadoes and widespread significant wind damage. Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Grant A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 115 PM CDT FOR CENTRAL GRANT PARISH At 106 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northwest of Timber Trails, or 8 miles northeast of Boyce, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Grant Parish, including the following locations... Dry Prong, Lake Iatt, Williana and Bentley. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
GRANT PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for East Baton Rouge, Iberville, Livingston, West Baton Rouge by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana. Target Area: East Baton Rouge; Iberville; Livingston; West Baton Rouge A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of West Baton Rouge, northwestern Livingston, north central Iberville and East Baton Rouge Parishes through 445 PM CDT At 407 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Addis, or 8 miles northwest of Plaquemine, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Baton Rouge, Zachary, Baker, Denham Springs, Port Allen, Addis, Brusly, Slaughter, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Westminster, Merrydale, Watson, Brownfields, Greenwell Spring, Inniswold, Gardere and Baton Rouge Airport. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 139 and 162. Interstate 12 between mile markers 1 and 10. Interstate 110 in Louisiana between mile markers 1 and 8. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for East Feliciana by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 13:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 16:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: East Feliciana THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR WEST FELICIANA...NORTH CENTRAL POINTE COUPEE...NORTH CENTRAL EAST FELICIANA PARISHES IN SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA AND SOUTHWESTERN WILKINSON COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for southeastern Louisiana...and southern Mississippi.
EAST FELICIANA PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-14 20:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-15 04:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pointe Coupee Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central West Baton Rouge, southwestern Pointe Coupee and northwestern Iberville Parishes through 430 AM CDT At 329 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Melville to near Maurice. Movement was northeast at 70 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Maringouin, Rosedale, Grosse Tete, Ramah and Erwinville. This includes Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 128 and 139. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for East Carroll, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 10:13:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 11:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 PM CDT for northeastern Louisiana. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: East Carroll; West Carroll The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Chicot County in southeastern Arkansas East Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Eastern West Carroll Parish in northeastern Louisiana Washington County in northwestern Mississippi Northwestern Issaquena County in west central Mississippi Sharkey County in west central Mississippi * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 1013 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Eudora to near Shelburn to 6 miles northeast of Tendal, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Severe thunderstorms will be near Lake Providence, Eudora and Shelburn around 1020 AM CDT. Millikin around 1025 AM CDT. Avon, Grace, Wayside, Glen Allan and Fitler around 1045 AM CDT. Rolling Fork around 1050 AM CDT. Hollandale, Anguilla, Nitta Yuma, Panther Burn and Estill around 1055 AM CDT. Leland and Darlove around 1100 AM CDT. Delta City and Tribbett around 1105 AM CDT. Murphy around 1110 AM CDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Mayersville, Kilbourne, Forest, Arcola and Cary. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
EAST CARROLL PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Beaufort, Craven, Jones, Pamlico by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-31 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-31 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1000 PM EDT for eastern North Carolina. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please send your reports of hail and/or wind damage, including trees or large limbs downed, by calling the National Weather Service office in Newport at 1-800-889-6889. Target Area: Beaufort; Craven; Jones; Pamlico A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN JONES...CENTRAL CRAVEN...SOUTHWESTERN BEAUFORT AND SOUTHWESTERN PAMLICO COUNTIES At 735 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bonnerton, or 10 miles southeast of River Road, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include New Bern, James City, Trent Woods, River Bend, Blounts Creek, Vanceboro, Askins, Cayton, Jasper, Tuscarora, Rhems, Edward, Grantsboro, Royal, Bonnerton, Cox Crossroads, Riverdale, Olympia, Maribel and Merritt. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Iberville, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Iberville; Northwest St. Tammany; Pointe Coupee FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE TUESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Tuesday night. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for Ascension, East Feliciana, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-22 12:10:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-22 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Ascension; East Feliciana; Livingston; Northern Tangipahoa; Northwest St. Tammany; Southeast St. Tammany; Southern Tangipahoa; St. Helena; Washington; West Feliciana FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts up to 6 inches can be expected. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, including the following counties and parishes, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberville, Livingston, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Helena, Washington, West Baton Rouge and West Feliciana. In southern Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and Wilkinson. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
weather.gov

Flood Watch issued for East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, West Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-21 11:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-21 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: East Cameron; Jefferson Davis; West Cameron FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Louisiana and southeast Texas, including the following areas and parishes, in Louisiana, Allen, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron, Jefferson Davis, Rapides, Vernon and West Cameron. In southeast Texas, Hardin, Jefferson, Northern Jasper, Northern Newton, Orange, Southern Jasper, Southern Newton and Tyler. * WHEN...From this evening through Tuesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Thunderstorms will develop late Monday into Tuesday. 2 to 4 inches of rain will be possible with isolated amounts in excess of 5 inches being possible as well. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CAMERON PARISH, LA
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Western, Central Fremont County Below 8500 Ft HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 6 PM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Western and central Fremont county. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 6 PM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
FREMONT COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Claiborne, Hancock, Hawkins, Northwest Carter by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-02 01:58:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-02 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Claiborne; Hancock; Hawkins; Northwest Carter; Northwest Greene; Sullivan; Washington FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT Today. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
CARTER COUNTY, TN
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-05 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Watch for falling debris and tree limbs. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Jefferson and West Douglas Counties Above 6000 Feet, Gilpin, Clear Creek, Northeast Park Counties Below 9000 Feet; Larimer and Boulder Counties Between 6000 and 9000 Feet HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 9 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 80 mph expected. * WHERE...The Northern Front Range Foothills, and The Southern Front Range Foothills. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 9 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Isolated power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Collier by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:01:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report flooding to your local law enforcement agency when you can do so safely. Target Area: Collier FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM EDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Central Collier. * WHEN...Until 615 PM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 450 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen from earlier thunderstorms. This amount of rainfall will take sometime to drain away. Therefore, the Flood Advisory will remain in effect until 6:15 PM EDT this evening for Central Collier County. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Big Cypress National Preserve and Miles City. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Antelope Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 15:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-05 03:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Antelope Valley WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...Antelope Valley. * WHEN...Until 3 AM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects and make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Butler, Cowley, Sedgwick, Sumner by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-29 21:51:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-29 22:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Butler; Cowley; Sedgwick; Sumner A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1015 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN COWLEY...SOUTHEASTERN SEDGWICK...SOUTHWESTERN BUTLER AND NORTHEASTERN SUMNER COUNTIES At 951 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Douglass, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Derby, Andover, Augusta, Wellington, Mulvane, Rose Hill, Douglass, Belle Plaine, Oxford, Udall, Rock, Perth, Riverdale, Wellington Airport and Augusta Municipal Airport. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BUTLER COUNTY, KS
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Collier County, Inland Broward County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 10:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Coastal Collier County; Inland Broward County; Inland Collier County; Inland Miami-Dade County; Mainland Monroe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Collier, northern Mainland Monroe and northern Miami-Dade Counties through 515 PM EDT At 446 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking a strong thunderstorm 8 miles east of Copeland, or 11 miles northeast of Everglades City, moving southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Loop Road Ee Center, Carnestown, Big Cypress National Preserve and Dade-Collier Training Airport. LIGHTNING...EXCESSIVE MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Broward, Collier, Hendry, Palm Beach by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-04 17:16:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-04 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Broward; Collier; Hendry; Palm Beach The National Weather Service in Miami has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Collier County in southwestern Florida Southern Hendry County in southern Florida Northern Broward County in southeastern Florida Southwestern Palm Beach County in southeastern Florida * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 516 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles west of Felda to 6 miles east of Immokalee to near Big Cypress Seminole Reservation, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Ave Maria, Immokalee, Felda, Miccosukee Service Plaza and Hendry Correctional. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BROWARD COUNTY, FL

