ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Performing Arts

Saenger Theatre adds a second Chris Rock show after pre-sale tickets sold out

By Kenny Kuhn
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JhnTy_0ex8s9kB00

The Saenger Theatre adds a second performance by comedian Chris Rock after pre-sale tickets quickly sold out.

The Oscars-hosting comedian has been selling out shows ever since actor Will Smith slapped him across the face live during the award ceremony.

Rock is scheduled to play the Saenger on Sept. 30, but because of the high demand for tickets , the theatre booked him for a second show on October 1.

Tickets on sale now for @ChrisRock at #SaengerNOLA on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1! Click below & get yours! bit.ly/ChrisRockEgoDeath

Posted by The Saenger Theatre on Friday, April 1, 2022

What could be referred to as ‘the slap heard around the world,’ Rock was about to introduce the next nomination category when he made an off-script joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the movie G.I. Jane, which resulted in Smith strutting onto the stage and slap Rock across the face.

The stunt drew a lot of attention on the news and social media. As a result, Smith announced Friday that he will resign from the motion picture academy.

According to the Associated Press, Smith said in a statement that he “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” said Film academy president David Rubin.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WWL-AMFM
WWL-AMFM

13K+

Followers

11K+

Posts

3M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Variety

Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected From the Oscars After Chris Rock Slap

Click here to read the full article. Will Smith’s slap heard around the world begs the question — what does it take to get kicked out of the Oscars? When last night’s best actor winner assaulted presenter Chris Rock during the Academy Awards on Sunday, television history was made — as was the collective undoing of Hollywood decorum. But why wasn’t Smith ejected from the ceremony for the internationally televised incident? Shock, for starters, numerous sources close to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences told Variety. It’s evident from social media accounts and wide reports from inside the telecast that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Smith
Person
Jada Pinkett
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Chris Sale
WEKU

Chris Rock says he's still processing the slap in his first appearance since Oscars

Comedian Chris Rock took the stage in Boston Wednesday night to say he is still "processing what happened" at the Oscars where he was slapped in the face by Will Smith. "How was your weekend?" Rock said at the start of his show, according to Variety. "I don't have a bunch of s**t about what happened, so if you came to hear that, I have a whole show I wrote before this weekend. I'm still kind of processing what happened. So, at some point I'll talk about that s**t. And it will be serious and funny."
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Last Laugh? Chris Rock Sells Out First Dates of Comedy Tour Following Oscar ‘Slapgate’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Ticket prices to see Chris Rock’s comedy tour are surging in the wake of Sunday’s “slapgate” incident at the Oscars. While Rock announced his spring tour dates months ago, ticket sites say they’ve seen an increase in sales since Rock was slapped by Will Smith while presenting the Best Documentary trophy at the Oscars telecast. The online ticket reseller TickPick, went viral Monday after tweeting that they sold more tickets to see Rock overnight...
MOVIES
FOX26

Chris Rock holds first comedy show since Oscars slap

BOSTON (AP) — Comedian Chris Rock returned to the stage Wednesday for the first time since being slapped by Will Smith at the Oscars, receiving rapturous applause from a Boston audience. Rock only briefly addressed the slap, saying he was “still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Show#Academy Awards#Performing#The Saenger Theatre#Chrisrock#The Associated Press
New Jersey Stage

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart To Co-Headline Shows In July

Chris Rock and Kevin Hart have announced an iconic co-headlining five show run – ROCK HART: ONLY HEADLINERS ALLOWED – taking place this July. The tour includes shows at Prudential Center in Newark, Madison Square Garden in New York City, PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, and Barclays Center in Brooklyn - all shows take place between July 22-25.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
B105

Here’s the Code for An Alan Jackson Minnesota Ticket Pre-Sale Event

There's is certainly a lot of buzz surrounding Alan Jackson's Last Call: One More For The Road Tour, which will make its only Minnesota stop in July. Alan Jackson will take the stage at Xcel Energy Center on Friday, July 29. While tickets go on sale to the the general public through Ticketmaster at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 18, there is a special pre-sale you can take advantage of prior to that.
MINNESOTA STATE
Page Six

Netflix and Sony halt Will Smith projects in aftermath of Chris Rock slap

Some of Will Smith’s upcoming projects have been paused in the wake of the Oscars-slap controversy, a new report said. The actor, who stunned the world when he smacked comedian Chris Rock in the face for making a bald joke about wife Jada Pinkett Smith, has had a Netflix film and a movie for Sony put on hold, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Netflix was in the process of finding a new director for “Fast and Loose,” after David Leitch withdrew from the project ahead of the Academy Awards, THR said. Smith was to play a crime boss with a memory problem. Sony is also putting the brakes on “Bad Boys 4,” which had been gearing up ahead of the awards show. The slave drama “Emancipation,” made for Apple+, has already been completed, the outlet reported. A teary-eyed Will Smith accepts his Best Actor Oscar for “King Richard” not long after he slapped Chris Rock on stage. Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars on March 27.Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
MOVIES
The Independent

Chris Rock’s brother Tony tears into Will Smith during comedy show

Chris Rock’s brother Tony tore into Will Smith after the actor slapped Rock at the Oscars.Smith walked on stage to slap Rock, who was presenting an award at the film awards ceremony, after the comedian made a joke about his wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith.On Friday (1 April), five days after the incident, Smith made the decision to step down from the Academy following reports he would face disciplinary action. The decision has stripped him of his membership to the Oscars awards body.While Rock himself has said he is “still processing what happened”, his brother Tony – who is...
CELEBRITIES
WWL-AMFM

WWL-AMFM

New Orleans, LA
13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from New Orleans.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwl

Comments / 0

Community Policy