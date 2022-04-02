Saenger Theatre adds a second Chris Rock show after pre-sale tickets sold out

The Saenger Theatre adds a second performance by comedian Chris Rock after pre-sale tickets quickly sold out.

The Oscars-hosting comedian has been selling out shows ever since actor Will Smith slapped him across the face live during the award ceremony.

Rock is scheduled to play the Saenger on Sept. 30, but because of the high demand for tickets , the theatre booked him for a second show on October 1.

Tickets on sale now for @ChrisRock at #SaengerNOLA on Friday, September 30 and Saturday, October 1! Click below & get yours! bit.ly/ChrisRockEgoDeath Posted by The Saenger Theatre on Friday, April 1, 2022

What could be referred to as ‘the slap heard around the world,’ Rock was about to introduce the next nomination category when he made an off-script joke about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, and the movie G.I. Jane, which resulted in Smith strutting onto the stage and slap Rock across the face.

The stunt drew a lot of attention on the news and social media. As a result, Smith announced Friday that he will resign from the motion picture academy.

According to the Associated Press, Smith said in a statement that he “fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct. My actions at the 94th Academy Awards presentation were shocking, painful, and inexcusable."

"We will continue to move forward with our disciplinary proceedings against Mr. Smith for violations of the Academy’s Standards of Conduct, in advance of our next scheduled board meeting on April 18,” said Film academy president David Rubin.