Over the past few weeks, Coloradans have watched as prices at the pump have reached near record highs. With our national inflation rate at 7.9%, a forty-year high, Coloradans are paying more for everything. The average household in Colorado is paying more than $500 a month in additional household costs due to the inflation rate. Energy prices are rising across the board, not only for gas but also for heating a home. Xcel reported that energy rates rose 49.2% from December of 2021 compared to December 2020, costing Coloradans almost $40 more per month.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO