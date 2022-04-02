ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

States with the most Confederate memorials

By Nicole Caldwell
Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Poverty Law Center research and ranked states according to which...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
KEYT

Maryland removes the state’s last courthouse Confederate statue

Workers on Monday removed what is thought to be the last public Confederate statue in Maryland other than those on battlefields or in cemeteries. The 13-foot tall copper statue of a boy holding a Confederate flag stood on the lawn of the Talbot County courthouse in Easton for more than 100 years. Named the Talbot Boys, it memorialized fallen members of an Eastern Shore regiment that fought for the Confederacy.
MARYLAND STATE
Black Enterprise

A Former KKK Headquarters In South Carolina Will Now Become A Diversity Center

A former Ku Klux Klan (KKK) headquarters in Laurens, South Carolina, a city known for its racist history, is now being turned into a diversity center. KKK member John Howard Jr. opened the Redneck Shop, a KKK museum, store and meeting place inside of an old movie theater in 1996. Over the years the place became known as the “World’s Only Klan Museum,” according to the Anti-Defamation League. In addition to a KKK headquarters, the place also sold lynching photos, old grenades owned by the groups, pins, T-shirts, hats, and other hateful memorabilia.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
Reuters

Louisiana Republicans override governor's veto, enact new congressional map

March 31 (Reuters) - Louisiana's Republican-controlled legislature overrode Democratic Governor John Bel Edwards' veto of a new congressional map, ensuring the state will maintain only a single majority-Black district among its six seats. Edwards rejected the map earlier this month, saying lawmakers should have created a second majority-Black district to...
POLITICS
psychologytoday.com

Confederate Monuments and Self-Image

Internalized oppression inhibits emotional development and self-actualization. To scotomize is to negate an aspect of external reality. Stereotyping reinforces and contributes to internalized oppression and its harmful effects. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC), more than 2,000 Confederate memorials still stand in public spaces across the United States....
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Confederate#Memorials#Poverty
Axios

Hate groups lose ground in Arkansas

Arkansas had nine hate groups in 2021, down from 14 in 2020, according to a recent report by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC). What's happening: The number of hate groups fell in Arkansas and nationally in 2021 for the third year in a row, but their ideologies have gained traction and entered the mainstream, Axios' Shawna Chen reports.
ARKANSAS STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Four Lakes responds to state money

Four Lakes Task Force members are feeling grateful after the governor signed an infrastructure package Wednesday that will send in $200 million to aid the restoration of the lakes following the May 2020 dam failures. “This is great news for our region,” said Stacey Trapani, who is the task force's...
MICHIGAN STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Senate Resolution would let 16-year-olds vote in school elections

The legislature is in recess for a spring break, so rather than votes this report describes some proposals legislators have offered to amend the state constitution. To become law, constitutional amendments must be approved by a majority of voters. To be placed on the ballot, amendments proposed by legislators must receive a two-thirds majority vote in the House and Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy