Electricity out in all of Berwick, much of Bayou Vista

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The wildfire burning near Buena Vista was fully contained on Wednesday afternoon, just a few hours after it started. The all-clear was issued for residents who were under a pre-evacuation order earlier in the day. (credit: CBS) The fire burned 40-50 acres of grassland just a mile off the Kelly Ranch property, located southwest of Buena Vista. Crews will stay to work on the remaining hot spots in the vicinity of CR 319 and US Hwy 285, about 3-4 miles southwest of Buena Vista. The fire was initially reported at 12:30 p.m. There were wind gusts up to 52 mph recorded in the area. From @ChaffeeSheriff – Emergency responders working a wildfire, south of Buena Vista. Area of County Road 319 west of Hwy 285, approx. 1-1.5 miles south of the Kelly Ranch are under pre-evacuation notification. If you live in that area, please be prepared to leave if necessary. — CO – Emergency Mgmt (@COEmergency) March 23, 2022 “We’re at the front end of the fire doing some voluntary evacuations,” Chaffee County Emergency Manager Richard Atkins told CBS4 shortly after the fire started.

BUENA VISTA, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO