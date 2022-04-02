Killeen firefighters return home

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – As the NCAR Fire continued to burn on Saturday night, firefighters rushed to build a space separating the flames from homes in Boulder. The fire flared up near the south of the National Center for Atmospheric Research, which is not directly in the wildfire’s path. (credit: CBS) Boulder officials said that the Table Mesa area in south Boulder and the Eldorado Canyon area were under a mandatory evacuation. The fire burned more than 120 acres and forced thousands of people out of their homes. #Boulder firefighters are working actively in the Stony Hill neighborhood and south to protect homes IF the winds shift west and cause the fire to spread toward the City of Boulder. (1/3) — Boulder Fire-Rescue (@boulder_fire) March 27, 2022 Firefighters spent time in the Stony Hill neighborhood as a precaution if the wind shifted west, pushing the fire toward the city. Right now, now structures have been damaged, and there are no reports of injuries.

BOULDER, CO ・ 8 DAYS AGO