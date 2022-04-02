ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyon County, NV

Suspect faces murder charge in northern Nevada kidnapping

By SCOTT SONNER Associated Press
ABC News
ABC News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PG7lg_0ex8qq6P00

A man kidnapped and killed an 18-year-old woman whose body was found in a remote grave in northern Nevada's high desert, sheriff’s detectives said Friday.

Troy Driver of Fernley was booked Friday on charges of murder with use of a deadly weapon, robbery, burglary and destruction of evidence. He's been held on $750,000 bail at the Lyon County Jail since March 25 after his arrest on a charge of kidnapping Naomi Irion.

Driver, 41, has a violent criminal history and served more than a decade in prison in California before he was released in 2012.

Irion, of Fernley, had been missing since March 12, when surveillance video showed a masked man wearing a hooded sweatshirt get into her car at about 5:25 a.m. in a Walmart parking lot about 30 miles (48 kilometers) east of Reno.

After Driver's arrest, investigators acting on a tip found human remains in a gravesite Tuesday in a remote area in neighboring Churchill County northeast of Fallon. An autopsy the next day confirmed it was Irion.

Lyon County Sgt. Bret Willey said in announcing the new charges on Friday that the investigation is continuing but no other details would be immediately released.

It wasn’t immediately clear if Driver would appear in court again before a status hearing scheduled for April 5. He's also set for an April 12 preliminary hearing. His lawyer, Mario Walther, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Driver was charged with first-degree kidnapping during a brief arraignment Wednesday in Lyon County's Canal Township Justice Court.

The two-page criminal complaint filed earlier that day said he abducted Irion “on or about March 12” and “did hold or detain her for the purpose of committing sexual assault and/or purpose of killing her.”

The Lyon and Churchill county sheriff’s offices said in a statement late Thursday that they were investigating Irion’s death as a homicide. They said they had established her cause of death but that information “cannot be released at this time as the circumstances around that event if released would compromise the ongoing investigation.”

Several news outlets have reported that Driver was sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a 1997 murder case in Northern California.

Mendocino County Court records show he pleaded guilty that summer to robbery, burglary and firearms charges as well as to being an accessory to a felony after the fact.

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation spokeswoman Dana Simas said earlier this week she had no details on the crimes but confirmed Driver was sentenced to 15 years on those charges on Aug. 19, 1997, was released to state parole supervision in 2012 and discharged from parole supervision in 2014.

Comments / 3

ABC News
ABC News

598K+

Followers

145K+

Posts

322M+

Views

Related
KTAL

7 men facing murder and rape charges in Caddo

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Seven men were indicted Friday for charges related to homicide and rape charges. James Kelly Stubblefield, 55, of Ardmore, Oklahoma is indicted for second-degree murder for the shooting death of Jamar Norris Sr. in Nov. 2021. Norris was shot multiple times in a parking lot during an argument with his estranged girlfriend over a child custody agreement at the Cooper Road Plaza Apartments in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
WGN News

North Carolina man convicted of murdering infant killed in prison assault

WINDSOR, N.C. (WNCN) – A North Carolina prisoner convicted of murdering a toddler was killed after he was assaulted by “a number of other offenders” Tuesday afternoon, officials said. Semajs Short, 24, was attacked in the housing area at the Bertie Correctional Institution in Windsor just before 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. First responders performed life-saving measures, […]
WINDSOR, NC
The Independent

Naomi Irion’s brother reacts to discovery of her body after 17-day search: ‘Now comes a different kind of effort’

Naomi Irion’s brother has broken his silence to call for “a different kind of effort” after the remains of his missing 18-year-old sister were discovered 17 days on from her abduction from a Walmart parking lot in Nevada.Casey Valley, who has been leading the searches for his teenage sister, shared a touching Facebook post on Wednesday night saying he was at “a loss for words” over Ms Irion’s death.“I can’t believe this. I’m at a loss for words. Thanks to everyone for your support,” he wrote.“Now comes a different kind of effort. Naomi was taken away from us far...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fallon, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Reno, NV
County
Lyon County, NV
Fernley, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Lyon County, NV
Crime & Safety
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
CBS News

Six severed heads reportedly left on car roof in Mexico with a sign warning others: "This will happen to anyone who messes around"

The mutilated bodies of six people were found on Thursday in a vehicle in southern Mexico, authorities said -- the latest gruesome discovery in a country riven by gang-related violence. Reuters, citing a statement from the attorney general's office of Guerrero, reported that the severed heads of six men were discovered on top of a Volkswagen abandoned on a busy boulevard in the town of Chilapa de Alvarez.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Troy Driver
truecrimedaily

Woman found dead in locked storage unit she reportedly lived in for several days

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a suspicious death after a woman's body was found locked inside a storage unit this week. According to KLAS-TV, on Monday, March 28 at approximately 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the 8800 block of Centennial Pkway. At the scene, officers reportedly discovered the body of a white woman believed to be in her 50s.
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
YourCentralValley.com

Corcoran correctional officer arrested after he claims girlfriend committed suicide

CORCORAN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Corcoran correctional officer was arrested for the death of his girlfriend after reporting she had shot herself, according to Corcoran police officers. Police said on Sunday around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to a call from a man, later identified as Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, who said his girlfriend had shot herself and […]
CORCORAN, CA
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
People

Wash. Police Arrest Married Dad in Connection with Unsolved Rape Cases Where Suspect Broke into Victims' Homes

Authorities in Washington state have made an arrest in the rapes of two women who were attacked in their homes in 2003 and 2004. Kenneth Dowling, 47, was arrested last Thursday while working a construction job near Spokane. PEOPLE confirms that he has been charged with four counts of rape, three counts of assault and three counts of unlawful imprisonment with sexual motivation.
PULLMAN, WA
truecrimedaily

Oregon man gets life in prison after grandmother is raped and beaten to death

EUGENE, Ore. (TCD) -- A 47-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison earlier this week in connection with the beating death of his 87-year-old grandmother in 2019. According to a press release from the Lane County Sheriff’s Office, on April 5, 2019, deputies responded to a home in Creswell to a report of an injured person. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Sally Baldwin severely beaten to the point she could not explain what had happened.
CRESWELL, OR
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
San Angelo LIVE!

Third San Angelo Suspect Arrested in Lubbock Double Capital Murder

SAN ANGELO, TX – The Lubbock Police Department has confirmed the arrest of the third suspect in the double capital murder that involved three San Angelo residents in Jul. 2020. The following is a release by the Lubbock Police Department:. Two additional arrests were made yesterday in a 2020...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ABC News

ABC News

598K+
Followers
145K+
Post
322M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy