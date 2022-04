NEW YORK CITY, New York (KBTX) - The Texas A&M men’s basketball team wrapped up their longest season in program history with a 27-13 overall record after falling to Xavier 73-72 in the NIT Championship game. Despite the loss, the Aggies had a lot of great memories from the season, especially during their final four run in New York City.

