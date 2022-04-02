ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

An Afternoon with Bestselling Author Marie Benedict

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn partnership with Erie AAUW, the Friends of the Library and the 2022 Mercyhurst Literary Festival, bestselling author Marie Benedict will appear live at Mercyhurst University's Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center, 501 E. 38th St., Erie,...

Daily Ledger

Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library to host bestselling author

CANTON—Parlin-Ingersoll Public Library is joining libraries across the state of Illinois to host bestselling author Jenny Lawson. The award-winning humorist will discuss her most recent memoir, Broken (in the best possible way), and her brilliantly funny body of work. The event will be held virtually Wednesday, March 30, 7 p.m.
CANTON, IL
Chronicle

Julie McDonald Commentary: Bestselling YA Fantasy Author to Keynote Centralia Writers Conference

Imagine “Vikings,” “The Last Kingdom” and “Game of Thrones” — all thrown into novels but without the sex and swearing. That’s close to the entryway fantasy worlds created in more than 30 novels by Jeff Wheeler, a Wall Street Journal bestselling author who will teach at the Southwest Washington Writers Conference at Centralia College Sept. 9 and 10. His books — a niche between young adult and fantasy — have sold more than 5 million copies, and most have garnered several thousand five-star reviews on Amazon.com.
CENTRALIA, WA
Cincinnati CityBeat

Bestselling Cincinnati Author to Open Bookstore in Mount Washington

Famed local sci-fi author J.M. Clark is taking things from fantasy to brick-and-mortar reality with the opening of The Tome Bookstore. Located at 2123 Beechmont Ave. in Mount Washington, the Tome will feature "new and used books, as well as classes for children to learn to write their own stories, create characters, outline their own stories and more," says a press release. There will also be an in-house cafe with coffee and baked goods and a giftshop.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
