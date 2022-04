When it comes to the NFL season, there is always another milestone just around the corner. Now that the Annual League Meetings have passed, teams will focus much of their attention on preparing for the NFL Draft. The Eagles figure to be significant players in the process, having three first-round draft picks (15th, 16th, and 19th) that allow them the flexibility to maneuver around the draft board and fill several positions of need on the team. However, there are questions about the team using all three picks.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO