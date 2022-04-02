ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

‘I’ll never forget:’ Mother witnesses deadly shooting of her son outside Dane Co. Jail

By Tahleel Mohieldin
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ol8gQ_0ex8ozgq00

MADISON, Wis. — Family members and friends of the man shot and killed in downtown Madison Wednesday held a vigil outside the jail where he was shot Friday evening.

Several dozen people came to celebrate the life of the man whose mother, Angela Michelle Briggs, identified as Dwayne Lee Collins. Police said Friday he had just been released from the jail at the time.

Briggs said she was there on Wednesday outside the jail and witnessed her 31-year-old son and father of three young boys getting shot.

“’ll never forget,” she said. “To have to pick my child’s head up to try to comfort him and to see blood running down him, that’s something I cannot take back out my head. I close my eyes and I see that.”

Briggs said she felt good seeing so many people come out to celebrate Collins but was distraught knowing that at least of the people facing charges in her son’s death wasn’t a stranger.

“To have to watch somebody gun down my child, someone he knew, someone that had been to our house and spent the night, to eat my food and to shoot my child down in brought daylight in front of the county building that’s not,–I don’t know,” she said.

At the vigil Briggs shared that her son loved to make music, play basketball and spend time with his family and friends. She also said though he wasn’t perfect and sometimes got into trouble he was kind and took care of his family.

Earlier Friday, police announced they arrested a second person in connection with the shooting which Police Chief Shon Barnes called a “ premeditated and pre-planned targeted incident.

RELATED: Second person arrested in homicide outside Dane Co. jail as police release more details

Neither suspect had been formally charged in court as of Friday afternoon. Police took the men into custody minutes after the shooting near the intersection of John Nolen Drive and Rimrock Road. Initially, police described them as persons of interest.

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the victim’s name or provided further details about his death.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 8

Bogey
2d ago

Rest in Peace 🕊️ My deepest sympathy and condolences to the family! My heart truly truly breaks for you Mom there are no words to say how sorry I am for that to have happened in front of you. May the Lord put a shield of protection around his children, you and your family and give you the strength to get through this. With the blood of Jesus in Jesus name I pray. Amen Amen Amen. It is seriously time for America to Wake Up and Start Doing Eye For An Eye This needs to end!

Reply(1)
6
Christopher Fazio
2d ago

He loved music, loved B-Ball, loved to spend time with his friends and children so in other words he was a bum living off the system hanging out and doing what he did best…….nothing. Madison has become a war zone.

Reply(2)
10
Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Police: Two people shot, hospitalized in Wisconsin Dells

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — Two people were shot Wednesday morning, Wisconsin Dells police said. Officers and EMS units were sent to the Denny’s and Best Western on South Frontage Road at 6 a.m. and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both people were hospitalized and are reportedly in stable condition. An investigation found that they were actually shot in the...
KXRM

Mother sentenced to a year in prison for 4-year-old son shooting death

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A judge sentenced 26-year-old Ashlynne Perez to a year in prison after pleading guilty to criminally negligent homicide following the death of her 4-year-old son who shot himself outside a marijuana dispensary. According to court documents, Perez’s son accidentally shot himself on July 6, after unbuckling his car seat and […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Dane County, WI
Dane County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Madison, WI
Madison, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#County Jail#Vigil#Police#Dane Co
Black Enterprise

Police Officers Summoned to Will Smith’s Mansion For Reported Drone Sighting

Police officers were seen at Will Smith’s mansion in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon after reportedly answering a call alleging a drone was flying through the neighborhood. According to the New York Post, the police were called to investigate the alleged sighting of a flying drone in the ritzy community. At least one police vehicle was seen at the 53-year-old actor’s house. Deputies have stated that they could not locate the reported drone, according to a spokesperson for the sheriff’s department.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Long Beach Tribune

Innocent teenager wrongly accused of shooting was arrested and offered free meal to confess the crime, he was 20 miles away from the crime scene, possible civil lawsuit

The family of the Black teenager, who was wrongly accused of shooting and later arrested for the incident spending two days in juvenile detention, is planning to file a civil lawsuit against the police department after it was discovered that the officers who arrested the teenager offered him a free meal to confess the crime he didn’t commit.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy