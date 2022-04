When Roy Williams retired as the head coach of the North Carolina Tar Heels a year ago, many probably wouldn’t have predicted UNC would make a run to the Final Four the next season. But that is exactly what first-year UNC head coach Hubert Davis has done. Davis and the Tar Heels will match up against the Duke Blue Devils and Mike Krzyzewski in the Final Four on Saturday night.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO