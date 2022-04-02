Colonia defeats Sayreville - Softball recap
Myiah Sutton went 3-3 with a single, triple, and home run with four RBI to propel Colonia past Sayreville 10-4 in Colonia. Zoe Gotti also added a solo home run in the third...www.nj.com
