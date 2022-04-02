ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Colonia defeats Sayreville - Softball recap

By Craig Epstein
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Myiah Sutton went 3-3 with a single, triple, and home run with four RBI to propel Colonia past Sayreville 10-4 in Colonia. Zoe Gotti also added a solo home run in the third...

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
NJ.com
NJ.com

191K+

Followers

102K+

Posts

69M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Softball recap

Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Montville over Mount Olive - Softball recap

Caitlin Olensky struck out 11, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and two walks to lead Montville to a 4-2 victory over Mount Olive in Montville. Julie Kobilarcik was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Montville (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second. Daniella Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Grace Kowalski was 2-for-4 with a run and a double.
MONTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown defeats Schalick - Softball recap

Ella Roberts went 1-2 with two RBI to propel Woodstown to a season-opening win against Schalick 3-0 in Woodstown. The two teams were scoreless going into the sixth inning before Woodstown notched three runs to come away with the victory. Grace White threw a complete game allowing five hits and...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Despite Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, it was not enough as Memorial came away with the 3-1 win in West New York, NJ. Bloomfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Memorial (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with two coming via errors.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Colonia, NJ
Sports
City
Madison, NJ
City
Sayreville, NJ
City
Colonia, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Paramus Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sayreville Softball#N J High School Sports
NJ.com

East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out four and conceded no walks and one hit in two innings in the circle, while Grove threw for three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a pair of hits.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River South over Central Regional - Softball recap

Izzy LaPerry went 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI as Toms River South won on the road, 8-2, over Central Regional in the season opener for both. Janelle Blaszka went the distance and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out 11 and walking eight for Toms River South, which finished with 16 hits on the day.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Robbinsville edges out Hopewell Valley - Girls lacrosse recap

Kendall Franke posted a hat-trick as Robbinsville defeated Hopewell Valley 8-7 in Robbinsville. Alyssa Leale, Cora Butler, Danielle Sieja and Morgan Gonser also had goals for Robbinsville (3-0) with Sydney Sieja adding a goal and an assist. Alyssa Feith had two assists. Peyton Branagh led the way for Hopewell Valley...
ROBBINSVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 2 Oak Knoll over Glen Ridge - Girls lacrosse recap

Sophia Loschert scored four goals as Oak Knoll, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Glen Ridge, 15-8, in Summit. Sophia Lambrianakos had three goals with two assists, seven draw controls and four ground balls for Oak Knoll (2-0), which led 7-3 at halftime. Darby Campbell added three goals with an assist and Devon Gogerty had two goals, three assists and five ground balls. Teagan Kocaj had nine ground balls and nine draw controls.
GLEN RIDGE, NJ
NJ.com

Softball: Hunterdon Central tops Lawrenceville behind DeStefano’s four-hit shutout

Sarah DeStefano threw a four-hit shutout to lead Hunterdon Central to a 2-0 win over Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville. DeStefano struck out four and walked none in the complete-game effort, which was her second strong performance in a row after giving up one run on five hits in a win over Pope John on opening day. Natalie Lundari came through at the plate, as she drove in both runs with a triple in the fourth inning for Hunterdon Central (2-0).
SPORTS
NJ.com

No. 14 Bordentown edges Delran - Softball recap

Kaci Benton knocked in what became the winning run in the fourth inning while Allison Hoppe tossed a 3-hitter as Bordentown, No. 14 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 1-0, over Delran. Benton went 2-for-3 with a double while Hoppe struck out 12 and walked one in seven...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

Hudson Catholic softball primed for a county repeat

The season couldn’t have gone much better last season for the Hudson Catholic softball team. The Hawks dominated Hudson County, rolling to a perfect 12-0 in HCIAL play (20-3 overall), and the program’s second ever Hudson County Tournament title. But even though a pair of big-time players have...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Newton defeats Lenape Valley - Softball recap

Madison Freda knocked in three RBIs to lead Newton to a season-opening 5-4 victory over Lenape Valley in Stanhope. Leading 4-1 at the end of the third inning, Lenape Valley tied the game in the sixth. However, Newton scored a run in the top of the seventh before coming away with the win.
NEWTON, NJ
NJ.com

Ridgefield defeats Cresskill - Baseball recap

Christopher Kane led Ridgefield going 2-4 with three RBI and one run in its 8-7 victory over Cresskill in Ridgefield. Trailing 5-3 at the end of the fourth inning, Ridgefield (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a one-run lead. However, Cresskill jumped back ahead 7-6 in the top of the sixth before Ridgefield tallied two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to take the lead for good.
RIDGEFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Mountain Lakes defeats Boonton - Baseball recap

Nick Shuhet went 2-4 with a home run and two RBI and three runs to help Mountain Lakes defeat Boonton 11-4 in Boonton. Mountain Lakes jumped out to a 3-1 lead in the first inning before scoring two runs in the third, fourth, sixth, and seventh. Alex Maniatis also finished...
MOUNTAIN LAKES, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn over Livingston - Baseball recap

Drew Oppenheim pitched a six-inning three-hitter, striking out one and walking none to lead Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening victory at home over Livingston, 11-1, in six innings. Matt Hollender went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Alex Wilson hit a triple...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
191K+
Followers
102K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy