Toms River South over Central Regional - Softball recap

By Mike Byrne
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Izzy LaPerry went 3-for-5 with two doubles and 3 RBI as Toms River South won on the road, 8-2, over Central Regional in the season opener for...

NJ.com
NJ.com

NJ.com

Sterling over Collingswood - Softball recap

Maggie Ralston and Molly Skelly combined to throw a four-hitter for Sterling in its 7-0 win against Collingswood in Somerdale. Skelly had seven strikeouts, one walk, one hit batsman and surrendered two hits across four innings while Ralston threw the other three with two strikeouts, two hits and no walks or hit batters. Kayla D’Angelo, Brianna Blanchard and Rayna Pelcak recorded three hits apiece for Sterling.
COLLINGSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Woodstown defeats Schalick - Softball recap

Ella Roberts went 1-2 with two RBI to propel Woodstown to a season-opening win against Schalick 3-0 in Woodstown. The two teams were scoreless going into the sixth inning before Woodstown notched three runs to come away with the victory. Grace White threw a complete game allowing five hits and...
WOODSTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

East Brunswick over North Brunswick - Softball recap

Kelly Grove and Joceyln Nazario combined to throw a three-hit shutout to lead East Brunswick to a 10-0 win over North Brunswick, in East Brunswick. Nazario struck out four and conceded no walks and one hit in two innings in the circle, while Grove threw for three innings, striking out one, walking one and giving up a pair of hits.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Manasquan over Point Pleasant Boro - Baseball recap

Mike Presbrey hit a home run and had three RBI while Nicolas Gavan went 2-for-3 with a double and three RBI as Manasquan won at home, 14-4, over Point Pleasant Boro. Pat Woodford, Jack O’Shea, Ryan Deegan and Cullen Condon finished with two RBI apiece for Manasquan (2-0), which put the game out of reach with seven runs in the third inning for a 9-2 advantage.
MANASQUAN, NJ
Toms River, NJ
Toms River, NJ
NJ.com

Memorial defeats Bloomfield - Baseball recap

Despite Bloomfield’s Tyler Bell pitching a complete game with 10 strikeouts, it was not enough as Memorial came away with the 3-1 win in West New York, NJ. Bloomfield jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning before Memorial (1-1) scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth with two coming via errors.
BLOOMFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Spotswood defeats Colonia - Baseball recap

Casey Cumiskey went 3-3 with two RBI to lead Spotswood to a season-opening win against Colonia 8-1 in Spotwood. Spotswood jumped ahead early as it led 5-0 at the end of the first inning. Luke Johnson also knocked in three RBI and scored one run. Casey Cumiskey came away with...
SPOTSWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn defeats Caldwell - Baseball recap

Robert Schneider went 3-4 with one RBI and one run for Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-3 victory over Caldwell in Millburn. Tied at two at the end of the fourth inning, Millburn (2-0) scored one run in the bottom of the fifth and sixth before holding on for the win.
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

Pompton Lakes over Paramus Catholic - Girls lacrosse recap

Grace Thornhill racked up seven goals and two assists for Pompton Lakes in its 16-5 win against Paramus Catholic in Paramus. Kaeley Sek and Julia Lawson registered two goals and two assists apiece for Pompton Lakes (1-1) while Sydney Kondovski posted two goals and one assist. Savannah Gomber had one goal and two assists, Brianna Cooper notched one goal and one assist and Juliette Wasserman was responsible for the other goal in the victory.
POMPTON LAKES, NJ
#Central Regional
NJ.com

Boys Volleyball: Results and links for Monday, April 4

Vernon 2, No. 5 West Milford 0 (25-18, 25-16) Harrison 2, No. 6 St. Peter’s Prep 0 (25-18, 25-18) No. 7 Scotch Plains-Fanwood 2, Westfield 0 (25-11, 25-12) No. 8 Hunterdon Central vs. No. 13 Hillsborough, 5:30. No. 10 Newark East Side vs. Payne Tech, 4. No. 15 Livingston...
NJ.com

Softball: Hunterdon Central tops Lawrenceville behind DeStefano’s four-hit shutout

Sarah DeStefano threw a four-hit shutout to lead Hunterdon Central to a 2-0 win over Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville. DeStefano struck out four and walked none in the complete-game effort, which was her second strong performance in a row after giving up one run on five hits in a win over Pope John on opening day. Natalie Lundari came through at the plate, as she drove in both runs with a triple in the fourth inning for Hunterdon Central (2-0).
NJ.com

Lenape over Seneca - Girls lacrosse recap

Gianna Monaco scored seven goals to lead Lenape past Seneca, 19-4, in Medford. Emma Bunting also scored six times with three assists and 10 ground balls while Lily Bunting had three goals and 11 ground balls. Both Lily Bunting and Monaco won seven draw controls. Goalie Paige Shaw made two...
MEDFORD, NJ
Softball
NJ.com

Lower Cape May over Our Lady of Mercy - Girls lacrosse recap

Sabrina Faulkner led everyone with five goals and three assists as Lower Cape May won, 15-10, over Our Lady of Mercy in Newfield. Maggie Boyle brought four goals and two assists while Julia Gibson added three goals and two assists for Lower Cape May (2-1), which led 9-5 at halftime.
NEWFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

No. 12 Egg Harbor over Vineland- Baseball recap

Cameron Flukey went 2-for-3 with three RBI to lead Egg Harbor, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-0 win over Vineland in Egg Harbor. Jacob Cagna went 2-for-2 with an RBI, while Braeden Thies doubled and drove in a run for Egg Harbor (2-0). Justin Sweeney surrendered just one hit over four innings, while striking out seven and walking two to secure the win.
VINELAND, NJ
NJ.com

Baseball: Teel tosses 1-hitter as Mahwah ekes out narrow win over Pascack Hills

Senior Aidan Teel struck out 10 and walked three, pitching a complete-game one-hitter to lead Mahwah to a narrow season-opening victory at home over Pascack Hills, 1-0. The Virginia commit, who reclassified last summer, forgoing his junior season in order to spend a year with his older brother Kyle on the Cavalier roster in 2023, was given one run in offense in the bottom of the seventh -- enough for the right-hander to secure the victory on the mound.
MAHWAH, NJ
NJ.com

No. 16 Jackson Memorial over Southern - Baseball recap

Zach McCabe struck out 11 and walked one, allowing three hits over six innings of scoreless work as Jackson Memorial, No. 16 in the NJ.com Top 20, started its season strong, picking up a 9-0 victory on the road over Southern. Nick Mellino went 2-for-3 with three RBI and two...
JACKSON, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta defeats Lenape Valley - Boys lacrosse recap

Adam Wood’s sock trick helped Sparta down Lenape Valley 13-4 in Stanhope. Sparta (2-0) took control early as it led 8-1 at halftime before outscoring Lenape Valley 5-3 in the second. Ryan Rossi also recorded four goals and four assists for Sparta while goalkeeper Joe Buono made 13 saves...
STANHOPE, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Millburn over Livingston - Baseball recap

Drew Oppenheim pitched a six-inning three-hitter, striking out one and walking none to lead Millburn, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a season-opening victory at home over Livingston, 11-1, in six innings. Matt Hollender went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI while Alex Wilson hit a triple...
MILLBURN, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

