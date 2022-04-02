Toms River South over Central Regional - Softball recap

Sarah DeStefano threw a four-hit shutout to lead Hunterdon Central to a 2-0 win over Lawrenceville in Lawrenceville. DeStefano struck out four and walked none in the complete-game effort, which was her second strong performance in a row after giving up one run on five hits in a win over Pope John on opening day. Natalie Lundari came through at the plate, as she drove in both runs with a triple in the fourth inning for Hunterdon Central (2-0).

SPORTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO