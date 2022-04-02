ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maple Shade Township, NJ

Maple Shade defeats Florence - Baseball recap

By Bakari Tice
 2 days ago
Cole DiPatri led the way for Maple Shade with three hits and three RBI as it defeated Florence 10-2 in Florence. Maple Shade (1-0) led 2-1 at the end of the third inning, and outscored...

