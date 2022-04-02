Park Ridge over Lyndhurst - Softball recap

Caitlin Olensky struck out 11, allowing two unearned runs, two hits and two walks to lead Montville to a 4-2 victory over Mount Olive in Montville. Julie Kobilarcik was 1-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored for Montville (2-0), which scored two runs in the bottom of the first inning and two more in the second. Daniella Biggio went 1-for-2 with a walk and two RBI, and Grace Kowalski was 2-for-4 with a run and a double.

MONTVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO