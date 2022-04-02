ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park Ridge, NJ

Park Ridge over Lyndhurst - Softball recap

By Chris Nalwasky
NJ.com
NJ.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Erika Stewart hit a home run and finished a double shy of the cycle as Park Ridge defeated Lyndhurst, 9-5, in Lyndhurst. Stewart went 3-for-4 with four RBI and a run on the...

NJ.com

Clifton over Bergen Tech - Boys lacrosse recap

Nate Ceneri scored four goals to help Clifton top Bergen Tech, 14-7, in Hackensack. Luke Ceneri also scored three times and assisted on four others while Rohan Desai had three goals and two assists for Clifton (1-1), which led 6-3 at halftime. Jacob Maldonado had three goals and an assist as well.
CLIFTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 18 Mendham over No. 16 Immaculate Heart - Girls lacrosse recap

Reese Alofs had four goals and two assists to lift Mendham, No. 18 in the NJ.com Top 20, to an 11-9 victory over No. 16 Immaculate Heart in Mendham. Alexa Kupka added three goals and two assists for Mendham (2-0), which got two goals from Gracie Shoulberg. Sienna Laracca had a goal and an assist, Ava Flores recorded two assists, and Aly Impellizeri made four saves.
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Holmdel over Ocean Township - Softball recap

Emma Forsyth went 2-for-3 with two runs scored as Holmdel earned a season-opening victory at home over Ocean Township, 12-6. Jadeyn Pavlik and Madison Yan each hit a single and scored two runs apiece while Gabby Kaffl drew a pair of walks and scored two runs for Holmdel (1-0), which had six hits as a team in the win.
HOLMDEL, NJ
